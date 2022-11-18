Chiefs and traditional leaders from the Akyem Abuakwa state have stormed parliament to throw their weight behind the embattled Finance Minister

Ken Ofori-Atta faces an ad-hoc committee over allegations levelled against him by the minority in parliament

Mr Ofori-Atta, among others, has been accused of despicable conflict of interest, incompetence and mismanagement of the Ghanaian economy

Emissaries from the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council have stormed parliament to provide moral support for the embattled Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

The chiefs representing the Akyem Abuakwa state from which he hails are currently in parliament at the censure committee's public hearing giving him the needed support.

L-R: Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and some chiefs from the Akyem Abuakwa state Image credit: @kofi.desmond.127

Ofori-Atta, who is facing sack calls from the Majority caucus and a vote of censure motion for his removal, has been hauled before an 8-member ad hoc parliamentary committee tasked to investigate the allegations levelled against him by the NDC MPs.

The embattled minister is accused of despicable conflict of interest, incompetence and mismanagement of the Ghanaian economy, which has seen skyrocketing prices of goods and service and cedi-dollar depreciation, among others.

A viral video making the rounds captures a dozen chiefs from the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council clad in royal regalia and seated in the hall.

The committee, which was given a seven-day notice to wrap its work and present its report to the plenary for consideration, has already listened to evidence from the minority led by its leader, Haruna Iddrisu and Ranking member of the finance committee, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.

Ofori-Atta Apologises for Economic Crisis In Ghana: "I Feel The Pain Of Ghanaians In My Soul"

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ken Ofori-Atta had indicated his regret for the country's current economic crisis and has admitted he feels the pain of citizens.

Speaking at the ad hoc parliamentary committee hearing the motion of censure against him on Friday, November 18, 2022, the minister said myriad challenges led to the current crisis.

Source: YEN.com.gh