The Methodist Church has dissociated itself from a comment by one of its past bishops, Stephen Bosomtwi-Ayensu, against John Mahama

The church said the comments by Bosomtwi-Ayensu do not reflect the official position of the church

The church said it remains non-aligned to partisan politics and urged the public not to drag the church into the personal views of one of its clergymen

The Methodist Church Ghana has issued a statement to distance itself from comments by former Bishop Stephen Bosomtwi-Ayensu against John Mahama.

The church said in the statement issued by its public relations directorate that the personal views of the former Bishop of the Obuasi Diocese on any partisan matter do not reflect its official position.

John Mahama is seeking to return to the Jubilee House in the 2024 presidential polls.

Portions of the statement issued on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, and sighted by YEN.com.gh, stated:

“The Methodist Church Ghana wishes to notify the General Public that the Presiding Bishop is the official Spokesperson of the Church.

"We, therefore, appeal to our noble friends of the Media not to draw the name of The Methodist Church Ghana into the alleged statements made by the past Bishop and currently the Superintendent Minister of the Amakom Circuit of the Kumasi Diocese."

Bishop Bosomtwi-Ayensu said that former president Mahama’s promise to cancel E-Levy if re-elected will never come to pass because he will never become president again. He stated that John Mahama will never get another opportunity to rule the country.

According to a Joy News report, the Bishop made the comment when he addressed journalists at the 25th Synod of The Methodist Church at the Mount Zion Methodist Church in Obuasi.

