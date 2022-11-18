Former president John Agyekum Kufuor has said he has not invited the 98 MPs calling for Ken Ofori-Atta to be sacked for talks

He said the reports are mischievous and part of a grand agenda by unnamed persons to drag him into what he calls "petty politics"

The office of the former president said if Kufuor feels the need to comment on any national issue he would surely speak out

The office of former president John Agyekum Kufuor has denied reports on Thursday, November 17, 2022, that he has invited the 98 NPP MPs demanding the sack of the finance minister for talks.

The report was first published by Starr News, citing confidential sources, that the former president, who is a member of the NPP Council of Elders, has moved to dissuade the NPP MPs to backdown on their demand.

But in a quick response, the spokesperson for the former president Dr Kwabena Osei-Adubofour said the reports are mischievous.

L-R: Andy Appiah Kubi leads the 98 NPP MPs calling for Ofori-Atta's removal and John Agyekum Kufuor. Source: UGC/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

"The former President is as concerned as, perhaps more so than, others for the wellbeing and stability of Ghana, and in his own way is doing whatever he can for the nation to get on top of the seemingly intractable difficulties currently engulfing our society, and would be the last person to play petty and uninformed politics in the circumstances," the statement clarified.

The statement stressed that if the former president sees the need to comment publicly on national issues, like he has done countless times, he would do so promptly.

"But, he would definitely not be drawn in, on other people's terms and agenda," the statement was emphatic.

