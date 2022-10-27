The Minority in Parliament listed seven reasons as justification for Ofori-Atta's appointment to be revoked

The MPs say the minister has misconducted himself both professionally and legally

They accuse the minister of withdrawing money from the Consolidated Fund unconstitutionally

A secret vote has been scheduled for November 10, 2022 to determine the minister's fate, where two-thirds of the number of MPs in Parliament will pass the vote

Finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta could well be on his way out of office as Minority MPs file a motion of censure to get him removed from office.

The opposition Members of Parliament on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 filed the motion to trigger a process to revoke the minister's appointment citing severe economic challenges.

On the same day that about 80 Majority MPs called for the minister to be sacked, about 129 opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs signed a memo on the motion of vote of censure.

Ken Ofori-Atta's appointment as finance minister could be revoked if 183 MPs from both sides back of a vote of censure on Novemeber 10. Source: UGC.

The memo from Minority Chief Whip Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak and addressed to the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, has been approved and a secret vote is scheduled for November 10, 2022.

Memo on the vote of censure motion against Ofori-Atta list six of the seven reason. Source: UGC.

The MPs cite the following reasons as justification to revoke Ken Ofori-Atta's appointment:

Despicable conflict of Interest ensuring that he directly benefits from Ghana's economic woes as his companies receive commissions and other unethical contractual advantage. particularly from Ghana's debt overhang Unconstitutional withdrawals from the Consolidated Fund in blatant contravention of Article 178 of the 1992 Constitution supposedly for the construction of the President's Cathedral; Illegal payment of oil revenues into offshore accounts in flagrant violation of Article 176 of the 1992 Constitution; Deliberate and dishonest misreporting of economic data to Parliament Fiscal recklessness leading to the crash of the Ghana Cedi which is currently the worst performing currency in the world; Alarming incompetence and frightening ineptitude resulting in the collapse of the Ghanaian economy and on excruciating cost of living crisis; Gross mismanagement of the economy which has occasioned untold and unprecedented hardship.

How The Vote Of Censure To Remove Ofori-Atta Will Work

Per Article 82 of the Constitution, two-thirds of all the 275 Members of Parliament or more, that is at least 183 MPs, can pass a vote of censure on the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

With 129 NDC MPs already signing to approve the vote of censure, all that is needed is 54 MPs from the Majority side to remove the embattled minister from office.

According to the law, a minister of state against whom a vote of censure is debated is entitled, during the debate, to be heard in his defence.

"Where a vote of censure is passed against a Minister under this article the President may, unless the Minister resigns his office, revoke his appointment as a Minister," the law states.

The same process applies to a Deputy Minister.

Akufo-Addo Can’t Sack Ofori-Atta Because Ministerial Position Is A Reward – Minority

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that the Minority MPs have said the call by the Majority for Akufo-Addo to sack finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta will not be heeded.

The Minority MPs claim Mr Ofori-Atta was sent to the finance ministry as reward for supporting Akufo-Addo's campaign in 2016.

First deputy minority whip Ibrahim Ahmed who addressed the media on Tuesday said the best way to get rid of the minister is for the Majority to support their impeachment motion.

