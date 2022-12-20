Chiefs in the Western and Western North regions have alleged that one of Nana Akufo-Addo's appointees is behind assassination attempts on their paramount chief

The 16 chiefs claim it is an open secret that Richard Ebbah Obeng wants to take out Beyeeman Tano Kwaw Benbuin III

They want Akufo-Addo to sack Obeng and also want provide police protection for the Omanhene to quell any further assassination attempts

Some chiefs in Western and Western North regions have petitioned Nana Akufo-Addo to sack one of his regional ministers, claiming he has made assignation attempts on their paramount chief.

The chiefs have said in the petition sighted by YEN.com.gh that the regional minister for Western North Richard Ebbah Obeng have made countless assassination attempts on the life of Beyeeman Tano Kwaw Benbuin III, the Aowin Paramount Chief.

“The alleged involvement of the Western North Regional Minister in the ongoing attack on the palace [of the paramount chief] is now an open secret in Enchi,” portions of the petition stated.

The chiefs said because of the many attacks on their Omanhene and the palace, they are appealing to president Nana Akufo-Addo to launch a thorough investigation into the various assassination attacks on the paramount chief and the death of the four people.

They also want the president to grant police protection for the Omanhene to quell any further attempts to take his life.

"We also appeal to you, Mr. President, to investigate the inactive and odd behaviour of the Western North Regional Minister, Richard Obeng Rocky. We see him as a Regional Minister who does not see Aowin as part of his jurisdiction and therefore does not work in the interest, development, and peace of the Aowin Municipality," the petition said.

Below is the full petition that also explains ongoing investigations by the regional command of the Ghana police.

