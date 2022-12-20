The minority leader has accused parliament of contributing to the current economic crisis

Haruna Iddrisu says the house failed to exercise its oversight responsibility of the Akufo-Addo-led government properly

He also added that parliament had become a rubber stamp for the executive without proper scrutiny of government policies

The minority in parliament says the house deserves to be blamed for the current economic crisis.

According to the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, parliament contributed to Ghana’s current economic crisis by failing to exercise its oversight responsibility.

Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu Image Credit: @yesmeen.tetteh.9

Failing To Pull The Brakes On Akufo-Addo's Borrowing Has Led To Current Economic Crisis - Haruna Iddrisu Slams Parliament

He says failing to pull the brakes on the Akufo-Addo-led government’s penchant for borrowing has increased the country’s debt stock beyond 100 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product.

Speaking at a dialogue with the core leadership and selected committees of parliament organised by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the Tamale South MP said the legislature’s role in defending the interest of the ordinary Ghanaian is eroded.

“Parliament’s role as the defender of the people’s interest is lost. So how did we get here? How come we didn’t anticipate it? It is only parliament that approves the terms and conditions of the loan. So, if we have exceeded 100 per cent of GDP, how did it happen?” he quizzed.

He also added that parliament had become a rubber stamp of the executive without proper scrutiny of government policies.

