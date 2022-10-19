Western Region Minister Mr Darko-Mensah has said reports that a minister allegedly collapsed after his driver bolted with his GH¢17m galamsey cash casts an innuendo on him

He has said that the reports are part of the grand schemes by his detractors to disrupt his official duties

He says he is fine and in good spirits, although he failed to explain if his money had been stolen by his driver

Western Region Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, has surprisingly owned up to a report about a regional minister who allegedly collapsed after his driver bolted with his GH¢17 million said to be galamsey proceeds.

GhOne TV reported on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 that said regional minister collapsed, most likely out of shock, after the huge amount was stolen.

The report further said the driver had bolted to Ivory Coast, Ghana's neighbouring country to the west and not far from the Western Region.

Although GhOne TV did not mention any names but promised to provide more details subsequently, the Western Region minister has said the news media was referring to him.

He released a statement pointing the following:

"This news alert appears to cast an innuendo on my person. It is therefore not strange that for those who are still bent on tarnishing my hard-won reputation and to distract me from executing my official duties in service to the people of my region including my unrelenting fight against illegal mining in the region, they have jumped onto this news alert to further their sinister objectives.

"Please be advised that I am well, fit and carrying about my duties in good health and great spirits. I am completely unfazed by these attempts to derail my work. All well-meaning Ghanaians are therefore advised to disregard the said news alert and treat it with the contempt it deserves."

He, however, failed to address the issue about the whereabouts of his driver or even if his money has been stolen.

Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah Accused Of Engaging in Illegal Mining By Chief

Meanwhile, Mr Darko-Mensah is among high ranking politicians accused by a chief of being secretly involved in illegal mining.

YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that the Dompim-Pepesa chief claimed that he has evidence to prove that the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, a deputy Lands Minister, Mireku-Duker, and the Tarkwa MCE, are involved in galamsey.

Nana Nyonwah Panyin IV said he would do whatever was within his power to ensure the canker was stopped within his jurisdiction.

