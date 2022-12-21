The member of parliament for Subin has questioned the continuous stay in office of Ken Ofori-Atta

Eugene Boakye Antwi says the finance minister would have been long sacked if he was in any civilized country

The NPP MP is part of the ‘rebel’ majority caucus members who are demanding the exit of the embattled minister

One of the rebel members of parliament on the ticket of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Eugene Boakye Antwi, has questioned the continuous stay in office of the finance minister.

According to the Subin MP, the minister would have been long sacked if he was in any civilized democratic country.

L-R: NPP MP Eugene Boakye Antwi and finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta Image Credit: @eugeneboakye.antwi.7 @Parliament.of.Ghana

Source: Facebook

Subin MP Resurrects 'Ken Must Go Agenda

The MP, who is part of the members of the Majority caucus demanding the exit of Ken Ofori-Atta from office, resurrected the agenda in a recent interview.

Speaking to Accra-based Joy News, the NPP MP reiterated the sack Ofori-Atta calls in a very strong language and added that the group will hold President Nana Akufo-Addo to his promise to remove the minister after the passage of the 2023 budget and the negotiation of the IMF deal.

Sack Ofori-Atta calls: Embattled Finance Minister Cannot Continue To Remain In Office - Eugene Boakye Antwi

Ahead of the approval of the Appropriation Bill on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, Eugene said the embattled minister could not remain in office as his failure to meet some revenue targets makes him incapable of managing the financial affairs of the country.

“…these are major policy failures that, in any civilized democracy, Ken Ofori-Atta will not stand on his feet. Why are we entertaining such nonsense? Excuse my French,” he stated.

Ofori-Atta: NPP MPs Calling For Finance Minister To Be Sacked Increase From 80 To 98

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the pressure on President Nana Akufo-Addo to sack his finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta had intensified after more legislators from his party joined the fray.

Earlier some 80 MPs from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) broke ranks with the 138 MPs in the Majority Caucus to demand the minister’s removal over incompetence and other grounds.

