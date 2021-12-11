Prof. Alabi urges minority to maintain position on e-levy

Prof Alabi assured Ghanaians that former President John Mahama will once again bring the country back on track

He said the NDC has the strategic blueprint to create millions of realistic jobs for Ghanaians

He was also of the firm resolve that that the 2024 elections will be a one touch victory for Mahama and the NDC

Professor Joshua Alabi, the NDC Campaign Manager for the 2020 General Elections, has waded into the E-LEVY debate, urging the Minority in Parliament to maintain their current stance on the issue.

Explaining his personal position, Prof. Alabi, who was on a visit to the Madina Constituency, as part of his ‘Thank You Tour’ of the Greater Accra Region, said the E-LEVY, when accepted, will bring untold hardships to the people of Ghana.

Addressing the chiefs and people of the Madina community, Prof. Alabi stated that he was in the area to express gratitude to the traditional authorities on behalf of Former President John Dramani Mahama, the NDC's flagbearer in the 2020 General Elections.

Prof. Alabi seated at the event with Madina MP Francis Sosu Xavier

Before embarking on the 2020 campaigns, they had sought their blessings and support, and so it was proper to come back and thank them, especially because the NDC won the elections not just in the Greater Accra Region but massively in the Madina Constituency as well.

He said, currently, the member of Parliament for Madina is an NDC person who defeated the NPP candidate in the last election, while the NDC flagbearer, former president John Mahama, widened the gap between him and the NPP Presidential candidate.

The NDC will restore the economy.

Prof. Joshua Alabi stated that an NDC led administration would have ensured a booming economy with jobs for the teeming unemployed youths in the country today. He said, the NDC had a strategic blueprint to create millions of realistic jobs and assured them that in 2025, when former President John Dramani Mahama takes up the mantle of leadership of the country once again, this country would be brought back on track. Professor Joshua Alabi appealed to the chiefs to continue in prayer for former President Mahama and the NDC so that the 2024 elections will be a clear one touch victory for President Mahama and the NDC.

Some NDC members present at the event

The Honourable Francis Xavier Sosu, the Member of Parliament for the area, also thanked them for their unwavering support and assured them that he would fiercely fight for the constituency to benefit from the national cake.

The Madina chief, Alhaji Seidu Baba Amadu (Baba Seriki), thanked His Excellency John Dramani for showing appreciation and said this is truly Biblical.

The Chairman of the Madina Constituency, Abdul Rahman Rahim of the NDC, assured the chiefs that they would continue to give their unflinching support to the MP to achieve the vision he has for the constituency.

Earlier, Prof. Alabi and his delegation visited the Nungua Traditional Council and the La Traditional Council, both in Accra.

Visit to Nungua Traditional Council

Earlier, Prof. Alabi paid a courtesy call to the Nungua Traditional Council in Accra on Tuesday, November 23,2021, to express the main opposition party's gratitude to the chiefs and people of Nungua for their support.

Prof. Alabi in a group photo with Members of the Nungua council

Prof Alabi told members of the Nungua Traditional Council,that he is convinced that the NDC and former President John Mahama won the 2020 elections, but that the party was denied a well-deserved win due to the Electoral Commission's and state security apparatus' intrigues.

Prof. Alabi urges minority to maintain position on e-levy

He expressed his admiration for the NDC's achievements, particularly in the Greater Accra Region, where the party received the most votes and increased the number of parliamentary seats from 13 in 2017 to 20 in 2021.

He also stated his strong intention to work hard for the NDC party.

