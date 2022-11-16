The number of NPP MPs who are calling for finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta to be sacked has increased from 80 to 98

The governing NPP MPs also say they have changed their minds about waiting for the minister to conclude the IMF bailout programme

The breakaway MPs from the Majority Caucus say should president Nana Akufo-Addo fail to sack the minister, they will not take part in any business from the ministry, especially the 2023 budget presentation

The pressure on president Nana Akufo-Addo to sack his finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta has intensified as more legislators from his party join the fray.

Earlier some 80 MPs from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) broke ranks with the 138 MPs in the Majority Caucus to demand the minister’s removal over incompetence and other grounds.

The MPs threatened to boycott all government businesses until the minister is sacked. But the president bought some time, pleading with the MPs to allow the minister to conclude the IMF negotiations to get $3 billion to bail out the troubled economy.

MP for Asante-Akyem North Andy Appiah-Kubi leads the 98 NPP MPs calling for Ofori-Atta's immediate removal. Source: UGC

It seemed the MPs had calmed down.

However, in an unexpected twist, the number of NPP MPs demanding for Ken Ofori-Atta to be sacked has since increased.

The agitating MPs who now increased in number from 80 to 98 have also issued fresh threats.

NPP MP for Asante Akyem North, Andy Appiah-Kubi, also the spokesperson for the 98 MPs who have broken ranks, said on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 that Ofori-Atta’s continued stay in the Akufo-Addo administration has become unsustainable.

“We’ve gone back to (our demand for the President to) sack him now and therefore should the budget be presented under the stamp of the Finance Minister, we’ll not participate because as far as we’re concerned we’re never going to do business with him,” he disclosed on Joy News’ current affairs programme PM Express.

The MPs have vowed to boycott the 2023 budget presentation and all business from the finance ministry if Akufo-Addo fails to heed their call.

Ofori-Atta Caught On Camera Dozing Off During Ad Hoc Committee Hearing On Censure Motion

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that the first day of the ad hoc committee hearing the impeachment motion against the finance minster ended in recorded an interesting spectacle.

One of the highlights of the hearing was a brief shot of the minister dozing off while evidence was being adduced against him.

Many Ghanaians on social media slammed the minster for sleeping away the crucial impeachment hearing.

