The campaign to get finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta sacked has been revived by the 98 NPP MPs who stalled the process last year

One of the leaders of the "rebel" MPs, Andy Appiah-Kubi, has said the conditions president Nana Akufo-Addo set before sacking the minister have been met

Andy Appiah-Kubi and his colleague lawmakers from the governing party believe the finance minister has been incompetent

A group of New Patriotic Party (NPP) lawmakers who stalled a campaign to force president Nana Akufo-Addo to sack finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta has revived their activities.

The MPs, opposition legislators and civil society organisations want Ken Ofori-Atta sacked for plunging the country into a deep financial and economic crisis.

About 98legislators belonging to the governing party stalled the campaign to get Ofori-Atta out last year after a series of meetings with the president.

L-R: Ken Ofori-Atta and Andy Appiah-Kubi. Source: Facebook/parliament.of.ghana

Source: UGC

Andy Appiah-Kubi, MP for Asante Akim North, who is among the leaders of the "rebel" lawmakers has said three of the conditions the president put forward before letting go of his cousin (the finance minister have been fulfilled.

He told 3 News on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, that all three conditions had been fulfilled and that the ball was now in the president's court to stick to his side of the bargain.

“So, for all that happened at negotiations, we have delivered as one party as Members of Parliament and it is up to the president to also deliver as a contracting party.

“As far as I am concerned, all three milestones have been achieved … we have reached our end of the milestone, we expect the president to also do same,” he said.

The three conditions include the passing of the 2023 budget, approval of the appropriation bill and the conclusion of the IMF bailout application for $3 billion.

But Appiah-Kubi said the president was not explicit that the IMF deal should conclude before sacking the minister.

"Indications were not exactly the total conclusion of the IMF (programme). The road maps were the passing of the budget, the approval of the appropriation and the conclusion of the first phase of the IMF negotiations which we have reached already because we have reached conclusion at Staff-Level," he said.

Akufo-Addo accused of increasing gov't expenditure with latest ministerial reshuffle

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a previous story that an NDC MP has slammed the president for appointing new ministers in a recent reshuffle.

NDC Central Tongu lawmaker Alexander Roosevelt believes Nana Akufo-Addo missed a great opportunity to cut down the size of his government as many analysts have recommended.

According to the MP, the reshuffle announced on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, and waiting for vetting by Parliament is insensitive and poorly thought-through.

