President Nana Akufo-Addo has announced plans to establish a War College for the Ghana Armed Forces

The move is expected to improve the professional education of military high command

The president made this known at the 2022 end-of-year West African Soldiers Social Activities (WASSA) celebrations held at Burma camp in Accra on Wednesday

Ghana will soon boast of a War College for its Armed Forces.

This was made known by President Nana Akfu-Addo who announced that plans are underway to get the college up and running before the end of the year.

War college will improve professional education of military

The institution which will equip and improve the professional education of the members of the military high command is to be established with seed capital from the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund).

Speaking at the 2022 end-of-year West African Soldiers Social Activities (WASSA) celebrations at Burma camp in Accra on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, the president said the Defence Ministry and the hierarchy of the military to ensure the college becomes operational this year.

The president again reiterated his commitment to ensuring GAF is transformed into a world-class military establishment.

Akufo-Addo thanks military for continuous protection of Ghana

He also thanked the officers for putting their lives on the line to protect and safeguard the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“The government and people of Ghana continue to appreciate the sacrifices of the armed forces in ensuring the peace and security of our country,” he said.

The announcement of the establishment of a war college has sparked reactions online some of which have been compiled by YEN.com.gh.

Military geta Akufo-Addo’s support to fight terrorism

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the president had intensified his resolve to prevent heightening terrorism in the West African sub-region from reaching and wreaking havoc in Ghana.

He has said that since assuming office in 2017, his administration has been actively retooling and re-equipping the Ghana Armed Forces to successfully carry out their mandate to protect the nation's territorial integrity.

