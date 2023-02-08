An NDC MP has slammed the president for appointing new ministers in a recent reshuffle

NDC Central Tongu Alexander lawmaker Roosevelt believes Nana Akufo-Addo missed a great opportunity to cut down the size of his government as many analysts have recommended

According to the MP, the reshuffle announced on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, and waiting for vetting by Parliament is insensitive and poorly thought-through

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

An opposition legislator has raised concerns about president Nana Akufo-Addo's latest ministerial reshuffle, claiming it will further drive up the government's expenditure.

National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Central Tongu Alexander Roosevelt believes the president's recent nominations to the trade ministry, chieftaincy ministry and agric ministry, are poorly thought-through

President Nana Akufo-Addo (L) has been criticised for appointing new persons to vacant ministries. Source: UGC.

Source: UGC

The MP feels president Akufo-Addo missed an important opportunity to listen to advice and cut down his elephant size government.

“People are calling on the president to cut down on expenditure, but he rather seems to be increasing it. Someone who was a deputy minister has been moved to a ministerial position and this means salaries will increase with other benefits. So it means that expenditure will go up at this time," the lawmaker told Citi News on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He is convinced that the president has shown crass insensitivity to the plight of Ghanaians as the country reels under a severe financial and economic crisis.

“This is unfortunate because we thought the numbers were going to be cut down," the Central Tongu MP wailed.

The president is presently running the country with over 100 ministers and deputy ministers but analysts have advised him to cut the number down significantly as the country reels under the pressure of economic challenges.

KT Hammond goes to trade, Bryan Acheampong to Agriculture in ministerial reshuffle

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a related story that Akufo-Addo quickly filled the vacancy left by the resignations that hit his administration in recent times.

He has appointed KT Hammond to take over from Alan Kyerematen at the trade ministry.

He has also appointed Byran Acheampong to take over from Owusu Afriyie Akoto at the agric ministry in a new list presented to Parliament awaiting vetting.

Stephen Asamoah Boateng is the new Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, while Herbert Krapa, a Deputy Trade Minister has been moved to the Energy Ministry as deputy minister.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh