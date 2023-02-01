The Member of Parliament for Assin Central MP has vowed to find the killers of JB Danquah-Adu and Ahmed Suale when elected president

The maverick politician who spoke on Accra-based Metro TV expressed optimism he will be exonerated at the end of the day after being accused of having a hand in those murders

The two cases are part of several murder cases in the country which have gone unresolved for several years after they were committed

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, has vowed to get the bottom of the investigative journalist, Ahmed Suale and former member of parliament for Abuakwa North, Joseph Boakye Danquah-Adu murders if he is elected president.

According to the maverick politician, those murder cases remain dear to his heart due to accusations of his involvement in them.

Speaking to Accra-based Metro TV, the NPP flagbearer aspirant expressed optimism he will be exonerated at the end of full-scale investigations into the unresolved murders.

He said when elected president, he will take a personal interest in the two murder cases which will in turn force the Police to act to find the culprits.

"The problem is if the president shows interest the Police will work and I will show interest. I will show interest because it is me who has been accused, it is important to exonerate myself," he said.

On the night of Tuesday, February 9, 2016, the late J.B. Danquah-Adu was murdered at his Shiashie residence in Accra.

Even though two accused persons, Daniel Asiedu and Vincent Bosso, have been charged with murder and abetment of the murder of the late MP, the case is facing some frustrations and undue delays.

Three years after that heinous crime, again on the night of Wednesday, January 16, 2019, two unknown men allegedly shot and killed Ahmed Hussein-Suale at Madina Estate, in the Greater Accra region. His death was allegedly linked to the Number 12 expose which led to the removal and subsequent prosecution of a former president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that in January 2019, the death of the assistant to Ace Investigative Journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, Ahmed Suale was solely blamed on the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

According to him, one man by the name Ansu Gyeabour, a resident of Kumasi in the Ashanti region is the person responsible for the death of Suale.

