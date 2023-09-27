Boakye Agyarko has sounded a warning to the NPP following the resignation of Alan Kyerematen from the party

Agyarko posted on Facebook on Wednesday that there are many members of the party who have resigned from the party in their hearts

He said it was time for the party to examine itself and work towards staying true to the tenets and values of the UP tradition

Former energy minister, Boakye Agyarko, has said Alan Kyerematen's resignation should be a wake-up call for the party to address pains other members of the party may be harbouring.

He posted on Facebook on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, that the unfortunate departure of Kyerematen from the party must prompt the leadership to do deep introspection.

"How about the many who harbour similar and maybe more petulant sentiments in their hearts but are not openly expressing same? " he quizzed.

He said there are many in the party today who have "resigned in their hearts and are only waiting to walk away from us at the ballot box".

Time to smoothen ruffled feathers

Boakye, who recently stepped down from a presidential primary over the party's decision to limit voting to the NPP council of elders said Alan Kyerematen's resignation should trigger reconciliation.

"Now is the time to smoothen ruffled feathers and assuage wounded sentiments across the length and breadth of our party," he stated.

He said now is the time for the party to examine itself if indeed the party has been true and faithful to the tenets and values of the UP tradition.

"These must become the urgent task ahead of us," he stressed.

