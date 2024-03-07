Ejisu MP John Kumah has passed away under tragic circumstances

Kumah, who is also the Deputy Minister of Finance, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2024

Details about his death and some facts about him have emerged online

Deputy Minister of Finance and MP for Ejisu in the Ashanti Region, John Kumah, has passed away.

The Ejisu MP's death was announced on social media on Thursday, March 7, 2024, leaving many people in shock.

John Kumah has passed away at 45 Photo source: John Ampontuah Kumah

Source: Facebook

YEN.com.gh brings a few facts about the late MP and some details about his death which have emerged online.

1. Full name:

While he was simply known as John Kumah, affectionately shortened as JK, he had a middle name. That name was Ampontuah.

2. Age and hometown:

Born on August 4, 1978, John Kumah, who hails from Ejisu Odaho, a farming community in the Ejisu Municipality, was 45 years old.

3. School and education:

The late John Kumah was an old boy of Opoku Ware Senior High School (OWASS), which he completed in 1997.

From OWASS, he entered the University of Ghana earning his first degree, a Bachelor of Arts (BA) Hons in Economics and Philosophy in 2003.

In 2009, he had an Executive Masters degree in Business Administration (Finance), from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

The late Ejisu MP was called to the Ghana Bar in 2013 after obtaining a Professional Law Certificate from the Ghana School of Law. He had earlier obtained his Bachelor of Arts Degree (Law) LLB in 2011.

In November 2020, John Kumah received a Doctorate in Business Innovation from the Swiss Business School in Switzerland. Before then, he had acquired a Masters in Applied Business Research, at the same Business School in 2019.

4. Work and career:

John Kumah has been a serial entrepreneur establishing businesses like Majak Associates Ltd, a building and construction company.

After becoming a lawyer, he co-founded Aduaprokye Chambers, where he worked as the managing partner.

5. Politics:

John Kumah had always been actively involved in politics, starting in his days as a student at OWASS where he was elected to preside over the Ashanti Regional SRC.

He came into prominence in national politics with his appointment as the CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) in 2017.

In 2020, he was elected to represent the people of Ejisu in parliament and was subsequently named as one of the deputy ministers at the Ministry of Finance.

6. Wife and children:

The 45-year-old was married to Apostle Mrs Lilian Kumah, Founder and Senior Pastor of Disciple of Christ Ministries Worldwide, with whom he had six children.

7. Cause and details of John Kumah's death:

While an official statement on the cause of his death is yet to be released, there is already chatter on social media that he was poisoned. The suspicion of poisoning was triggered by an old video of broadcaster Captain Smart claiming that Kumah had been poisoned alongside Chairman Wontumi in Kumasi, some time ago.

Also, his house in the Ashanti Region has a sad and suspicious atmosphere. A man who spoke to TV3, the late MP slept in the house the previous night and had to be rushed back to Accra in an ambulance due to his declining health. He indicated that John Kumah who was travelling with his wife and driver was due to be flown to Germany for treatment.

Source: YEN.com.gh