An NDC MP has said there are rife signs that Dr Kwabena Duffuor will be punished severely by party delegates who will vote in the presidential primaries

Clement Apaak said delegates see the injunction writ filed by Dr Duffuor as an act of disloyalty

Dr Duffuor has gone to the High Court to stop the May 13 primaries, citing discrepancies with the delegates list that would be used in the voting

A lawmaker in the Minority caucus has said presidential aspirant Dr Kwabena Duffuor would be punished severely by delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for filing a writ seeking to injunct the party's primaries.

Member of Parliament for Builsa South Dr Clement Apaak has disclosed that many party delegates see the suit as an act of disloyalty.

“NDC delegates are livid & will punish Dr. Duffour severely for what they see as an affront to the party and its forward march," the Builsa South said.

NDC flag at a packed party event (L) and a promotional flyer for Dr Duffuor.

Source: Facebook

Duffuor goes to court to stop NDC primaries on May 13

Dr Kwabena Duffuor, a banker-turned-politician, has filed a writ at the High Court in an attempt to stop the NDC's much-anticipated presidential and parliamentary primaries on May 13, 2023.

Dr Duffuor wants the Accra High Court to order a postponement of the primaries and direct the NDC to compile a better register for the party's delegates.

In the suit that names John Mahama among the five Plaintiffs, Dr Duffuor claims there are discrepancies in the register that the party wants to use for the primaries.

Duffuor's injunction suit is diabolical

Builsa South MP also shared a long write-up by the United Cadres Front that said the move by the former Bank of Ghana Governor and founder of the now defunct UniBank is extremely bad.

"By his diabolical act, we are asking all delegates for the 13th May 2023 NDC Presidential and Parliamentary Primaries to call off the bluff of Dr Kwabena Duffour and vote massively for H.E. John Dramani Mahama to become the flagbearer of the NDC," portions of the statement from the Cadres said.

EC pulls out of NDC's presidential and parliamentary primaries

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the opposition party's parliamentary and presidential primaries was dealt a heavy blow when the EC announced its decision not to supervise the event.

EC Chair Jean Mensa explained that the writ filed by Dr Kwabena Duffuor at the High Court seeking to injunct the event needs to be resolved first.

Dr Duffuor has gone to court to cause a postponement of the primaries, citing anomalies with the electoral register.

