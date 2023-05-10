Dr Kwabena Duffuor has gone to court in an attempt to stop the NDC's much-anticipated presidential and parliamentary primaries on May 13, 2023

Dr Duffuor wants the Accra High Court to order a postponement of the primaries and direct the NDC to compile a better register for the party's delegates

In the suit that names John Mahama among the five Plaintiffs, Dr Duffuor claims there are discrepancies in the register that the party wants to use for the primaries

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Dr Kwabena Duffor has followed through with a threat to take drastic action if concerns about the party's delegates register are addressed as he files a suit seeking to injunct his party's crucial primaries on May 13, 2023.

Dr Duffuor, who is one of the three candidates aspiring to lead the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) as the presidential candidate in the 2024 elections, wants the court to push the primaries to a different date.

Among other things, Dr Duffuor wants the court to declare that the photo album register issued by the NDC is incomplete and inaccurate.

L-R: John Dramani Mahama, Dr Kwabena Duffuor and Kojo Bonsu. Source: Facebook/JDMahama, @DrKwabenaDuffuor

Source: Facebook

Dr Duffuor sues Mahama and 4 others

In the writ filed at the Accra High Court, Dr Duffuor names John Mahama, tipped as the most likely candidate to win the NDC presidential primaries; Kojo Bonsu, the other candidate, the National Chairman of the NDC and the Electoral Commission of Ghana.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Duffuor is praying the court to compel the NDC to prepare a complete and accurate Photo Album Register for all the presidential aspirants and deliver same at least five weeks ahead of the elections.

He says this will enable him to carry out the needed verification of the Photo Album Register.

Dr Duffuor's statement of claim explaining why the court must grant his request for an injunction. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

Kwabena Duffuor raised concerns about "discrepancies" in party's voter register

Before the formal suit, YEN.com.gh predicted in a report that the NDC could have its upcoming presidential and parliamentary primaries postponed from May 13, 2024, to another date.

This was after Dr Kwabena Duffuor raised concerns about the party's electoral roll.

Dr Duffuor's campaign wrote to both the party's national executive and EC calling for the primaries to be postponed to enable the party to deal with what the team calls discrepancies with the delegates register.

Bawumia declares intention to contest NPP presidential primaries

In other news, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has officially declared his intention to contest the NPP presidential primaries in November 2023.

He made the anticipated announcement on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, during a meeting with members of the Majority caucus.

With the vice president's announcement, the number of people who have officially declared their intention to contest the NPP flagbearership contest stands at nine.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh