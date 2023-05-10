The opposition NDC has assured its members that the party's primaries will be held despite an injunction suit filed by one of its flagbearer aspirants

Party Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia says the party is on the side of the law and so the writ cannot hold back the party's plans

Dr Kwabena Duffuor has gone to the court to cause a postponement of the primaries, citing anomalies with the delegates list but Asiedu Nketia denies that claim

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketia has dispelled concerns that the parliamentary and presidential primaries of the opposition party won't come on on May 13, 2023.

Asiedu Nketia has said the injunction writ filed by Dr Kwabena Duffuor against the primaries will not affect the much-anticipated event.

He told Okay FM that the party adhered to laid down procedures and rules in organising the event, promising that the suit against the party, the Electoral Commission (EC), John Mahama and others will hold back plans.

"And so far, in all the procedures and measures that we have implemented, we haven't faulted in any way or gone against any law," he told the Twi-speaking radio station on May 9, 2023.

Every presidential aspirant got delegates list after vetting

The NDC National Chairman said claims that some flagbearer aspirants did not have access to the voter's register or delegate list are false.

He said after the aspirants were vetted, they got the delegate list, dispelling the claim that some aspirants were prevented from accessing the list.

"If anybody claims not to have a delegate list, that is not true," he said.

EC pulls out of NDC's presidential and parliamentary primaries

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that the NDC parliamentary and presidential primaries are in limbo as the EC has announced its decision not to supervise the event.

EC Chair Jean Mensa explained that the writ filed by Dr Kwabena Duffuor at the High Court seeking to injunct the event needs to be resolved first.

Dr Duffuor has gone to court to cause a postponement of the primaries, citing anomalies with the electoral register.

