Ghana's Electoral Commission (EC) has announced its decision to pull out of the presidential and parliamentary primaries of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The EC announced on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, that it will supervise the primaries on May 13, 2023, because of legal issues associated with the election.

EC Chairperson Jean Mensa made announced the decision during a meeting with representatives of the three presidential hopefuls.

EC explains it does not want to disrespect the court

Speaking during the meeting on Wednesday, May 10, Jean Mensa said although electoral officers were preparing to supervise the elections, the Commission was served with the writ on the restraining order being sought by Dr Duffuor, one of the three NDC flagbearer hopefuls, and his campaign team.

Dr Duffuor named the EC as one of the five Plaintiffs as he raises questions about the accuracy of the party delegates register that would be used for voting.

"In order that we are not cited for contempt, the Commission has taken the decision not to supervise the conduct of the presidential and parliamentary elections until after the determination of the case by the court,” the EC Chairperson said.

Dr Duffuor raises concerns about voters' register

