The member of parliament aspirant for the Gomoa West constituency Foster Amoah has shared cars for delegates of the National Democratic Congress

The Hyundai cars which had his stickers pasted on them were purported to appreciate the efforts of delegates for their votes

Netizens who have been shocked by the magnanimous gift have shared their opinions and commented on the fast-travelling news

The member of parliament aspirant for Gomoa West, Foster Amoah, has begun gifting cars to delegates who have decided to throw their weights behind him in the ongoing National Democratic Congress parliamentary elections.

In the ongoing elections, which YEN.com.gh monitored on GhoOne Tv, cars which had the stickers of the member of parliament aspirant on them have been lined up and ready to be gifted.

The Hyundai cars, which were of different colours, were lined up and ready to be shared with delegates. The Gomoa West constituency has been packed with delegates who are actively voting for their candidates with hopes that they win the ongoing elections.

Watch the video of Gomoa West MP aspirant sharing cars below

Some Ghanaians have reacted to the video of Gomoa West MP aspirant sharing cars

eugysuave commented:

Herh Ghana. We dey pass naija oo. Now de3 we pass kruaa. Distasteful!!!

ivan_oppong:

Imagine him winning he will later and spend Ghana’s money to cover for what he spent

richlaw_empire commented:

This is serious ooo so they have the money to buy cars and share it out and yet chop our money when they come on power right wooow Ghana hmmm

