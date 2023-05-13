NDC Primaries 2023: Presidential Results Begin Trickling In, Mahama Leads As Duffuor Scores Poor Votes
The counting and collating of results for the presidential and parliamentary primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have started at many polling stations across the country.
Provisional results from nine constituencies show an embarrassing trend of performance for Dr Kwabena Duffuor, the presidential aspirant who first tried to injunct the primaries and later withdrew from the race.
Kojo Bonsu, the other presidential aspirant, is also not posting good numbers but John Dramani Mahama has been garnering huge numbers.
Mahama garners thousands of votes, while his contenders score tens
Although Dr Duffuor withdrew from the race citing fears the contest won't be free and fair, the timing of the announcement meant his Number 3 position was kept on the ballot and results collation done for him too.
As of 17:00 GMT, The provisional results from some 15 constituencies had been released 11 of which show Mahama leading with a resounding number.
Below are the provisional presidential results for 11 constituencies:
Sekondi
John Mahama - 804
Kojo Bonsu - 3
Dr Kwabena Duffuor - 0
Rejected - 8
Garu
John Mahama - 610
Kojo Bonsu - 18
Dr Kwabena Duffuor - 19
Rejected votes - 10
Sege
John Mahama - 875
Kojo Bonsu - 5
Dr Kwabena Duffuor - 0
Rejected votes - 1
Sekyere Afram Plains
John Mahama - 503
Kojo Bonsu - 33
Dr Kwabena Duffuor - 25
Rejected votes -7
Kpandai
John Mahama - 1269
Kojo Bonso - 0
Dr Kwabena Duffuor - 0
Ada
John Mahama - 991
Kojo Bonsu - 4
Dr Kwabena Duffour - 6
Rejected votes - 4
Damongo
John Mahama - 770
Kojo Bonsu - 11
Dr Kwabena Duffour - 0
Rejected votes - 21
Salaga South
John Mahama - 1,073
Kojo Bonsu - 1
Kwabena Duffour - 0
Rejected votes - 7
Nanton
John Mahama - 706
Kojo Bonsu - 13
Kwabena Duffuor + rejected votes - 14
Duffuor will be punished by NDC delegates for injunction suit
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that an NDC MP has said there are rife signs that Dr Kwabena Duffuor will be punished severely by party delegates who will vote in the presidential primaries.
Clement Apaak said delegates see the injunction writ filed by Dr Duffuor against the primaries as an act of disloyalty.
Dr Duffuor went to the High Court to stop the May 13 primaries, citing discrepancies with the delegates list that would be used in the voting.
