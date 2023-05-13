The counting and collating of results for the presidential and parliamentary primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have started at many polling stations across the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Provisional results from nine constituencies show an embarrassing trend of performance for Dr Kwabena Duffuor, the presidential aspirant who first tried to injunct the primaries and later withdrew from the race.

Kojo Bonsu, the other presidential aspirant, is also not posting good numbers but John Dramani Mahama has been garnering huge numbers.

L-R: John Dramanin Mahama, Dr Kwabena Duffuor and Kojo Bonsu. Source: Facebook/@JDMahama, @DrKwabenaDuffuor, @KojoBonsuNDC

Source: Facebook

Mahama garners thousands of votes, while his contenders score tens

Although Dr Duffuor withdrew from the race citing fears the contest won't be free and fair, the timing of the announcement meant his Number 3 position was kept on the ballot and results collation done for him too.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

As of 17:00 GMT, The provisional results from some 15 constituencies had been released 11 of which show Mahama leading with a resounding number.

Below are the provisional presidential results for 11 constituencies:

Sekondi

John Mahama - 804

Kojo Bonsu - 3

Dr Kwabena Duffuor - 0

Rejected - 8

Garu

John Mahama - 610

Kojo Bonsu - 18

Dr Kwabena Duffuor - 19

Rejected votes - 10

Sege

John Mahama - 875

Kojo Bonsu - 5

Dr Kwabena Duffuor - 0

Rejected votes - 1

Sekyere Afram Plains

John Mahama - 503

Kojo Bonsu - 33

Dr Kwabena Duffuor - 25

Rejected votes -7

Kpandai

John Mahama - 1269

Kojo Bonso - 0

Dr Kwabena Duffuor - 0

Ada

John Mahama - 991

Kojo Bonsu - 4

Dr Kwabena Duffour - 6

Rejected votes - 4

Damongo

John Mahama - 770

Kojo Bonsu - 11

Dr Kwabena Duffour - 0

Rejected votes - 21

Salaga South

John Mahama - 1,073

Kojo Bonsu - 1

Kwabena Duffour - 0

Rejected votes - 7

Nanton

John Mahama - 706

Kojo Bonsu - 13

Kwabena Duffuor + rejected votes - 14

Duffuor will be punished by NDC delegates for injunction suit

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that an NDC MP has said there are rife signs that Dr Kwabena Duffuor will be punished severely by party delegates who will vote in the presidential primaries.

Clement Apaak said delegates see the injunction writ filed by Dr Duffuor against the primaries as an act of disloyalty.

Dr Duffuor went to the High Court to stop the May 13 primaries, citing discrepancies with the delegates list that would be used in the voting.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh