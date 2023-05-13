Young Ghanaian businessman Emmanuel Kojo-Jones Mensah has failed in his bid to enter parliament to represent the people of Keta.

The Empire Domus CEO lost in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Keta constituency on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Kojo Jones polled 265 votes to come third. The incumbent Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey who garnered 486 votes retained his candidacy. Dr Senanu Dzokoto who came second polled 329, while Enyonam Apetorgbor got 20 votes.

Kojo Jones loses bid to become NDC parliamentary candidate Photo Source: NDC TV

Source: Facebook

A photograph of the collation sheet of the Keta NDC parliamentary primary has been shared on Facebook by Good Evening Ghana.

