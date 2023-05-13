The parliamentary primaries of the NDC turned up outcomes that were a mix of surprises and expectations

Some MPs like Dr Kwabena Donkor and ABA Fuseini lost their seats in a surprising turn of events

However, MPs such as Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings retained their seats as political pundits had projected

A new face, Edem Agbana won the Ketu North constituency elections and would represent the NDC in the general elections in 2024

After a generally smooth presidential and parliamentary primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) across the country, the parliamentary polls brought some interesting results.

Provisional results from some of the constituencies show that most of the incumbent Members of Parliament retained their seats although there were a few surprise losses and new faces.

The parliamentary primaries were held in a total of 259 constituencies across the country on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

L-R: Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings (Retained her seat), Dr Kwabena Donkor (Lost his seat) Edem Agbana (New face in Parliament). Source: Facebook/@Melin Bakkorh, @zanetorofficial, @agbanaeric

Some MPs and parliamentary candidates who retained their slot

Mahama Ayariga - Bawku Central Sam Nartey George - Ningo Pampram Dzifa Gomashie - Ketu South Rashid Pelpuo - Wa Central Dr Zanetor Rawlings - Korley Klottey Felix Kwakye Ofosu - Abura Asebu Kwamankese (Retains position as NDC candidate for the seat) Dominic Ayine - Bolgatanga East Rita Naa Odorley Sowah - La Dadekotopon Kofi Adams - Buem James Agalga - Builsa North Mohammed Adamu Ramadan - Adentan Ernest Henry Norgbey - Ashaiman Agnes Naa Momo Lartey - Krowor

Some of the NDC MPs who lost to new candidates

Alhassan Bashir Fuseini - Sagnarigu Kobena Woyome - South Tongu Michael Kpessa-Whyte - Shai Osu-Doku (This is the second time he's been unsuccessful to represent the NDC for the constituency) Sowah Adjoa Della - Kpando Dr Kwabena Donkor - Pru East Edward Bawa - Bongo Baba Sadiq - Okaikwei Central

Some of the new faces that will show up on the parliamentary ballot for NDC in 2024

Edem Agbana - Ketu North (Won with just one vote) Hajia Afrah Nasia - Sekyere Afram Plains Anaba Thomas - Garu

Presidential results show Mahama leads as Duffuor, Bonsu score poor votes

In a related story, John Mahama led the presidential primaries held on May 13, 2023.

While Mahama scored hundreds and thousands, his two main contenders Kojo Bonsu and Dr Kwabena Duffuor scored ones and tens.

The trend of results from nine constituencies shows John Mahama could win by at least 97% of the total votes cast.

