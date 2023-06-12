The governing NPP has announced a revision to the party's timetable for the upcoming primaries

The party has announced August 26, 2023, to elect a final five presidential aspirants who will contest at the party's congress on November 4, 2023

The party has announced that the vetting of all presidential aspirants will take place on Monday, July 3 and ends on Thursday, July 6, 2023

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced Saturday, August 26, 2023, to elect five presidential aspirants to contest the flagbearership position at the party's National Congress on November 4, 2023.

In a statement on Monday, June 12, 2023, the party announced a revision of its primaries timetable, with balloting for positions on the ballot paper scheduled for Monday, July 24, 2023.

This will be followed by the publication of the First Notice of Poll on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

NPP flag (L) and NPP supporters jubilating during a party event.

November 11 scheduled for a possible run-off

According to the statement signed by the party's General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua, should there be a tie in the election of a candidate, a run-off will take place on November 11, 2023.

Below are some notable timelines announced by the NPP:

Vetting of Presidential Aspirants - Monday, July 3 to Thursday, July 6, 2023

Submission of Vetting Committee's Report to National Council - Monday, July 10, 2023

Steering Committee Meeting (Publication of Vetting Report) - Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Submission of Petitions, if any - Wednesday, July 12 to Friday, July 14, 2023

The NPP released the revised timetable in a statement dated June 12, 2023.

The NPP released a revised schedule for its primaries in a statement dated June 12, 2023.

The changes to the NPP primaries follow the announcement by the Electoral Commission and the party's preparation towards the Assin North by-election scheduled for June 27, 2023.

So far, ten presidential aspirants have picked forms to contest the NPP flagbearer race.

