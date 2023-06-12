Prof Ransford Gyampo has cautioned the Special Prosecutor against overzealousness in the discharge of his duties

Prof Gyampo's advice follows some remarks by Kissi Agyabeng when he spoke on the current affairs programme, Newsfile , on Saturday, June 10, 2023

Prof Gyampo warned the Special Prosecutor not to forget the cardinal principle in criminal law that everyone is innocent until proven guilty

Political science professor Ransford Gyampo has slammed the Special Prosecutor for some of his remarks on a popular current affairs programme on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

The Special Prosecutor had said on Newsfile on Saturday that he does not see any Ghanaian as a saint or angel in the discharge of his duties.

He stated that in carrying out his responsibilities, he cannot see any Ghanaian as a saint or angel like the public is wont to do sometimes.

“I am the conscience of the nation, I am the spirit of the nation, the office is the conscience of the nation, the office is the spirit of the nation, where we sit we look at everybody in the same manner,” he said on the programme.

You cannot be the conscience and soul of Ghana

However, in an article, Prof Gyampo said the Special Prosecutor seems to be forgetting a cardinal principle in law: "all are innocent or 'consecrated saints' until proven guilty".

"Kissi’s claim that he, an individual, and a mortal human being, who isn’t a saint himself, is the conscience and soul of Ghana, sounds religiously and politically blasphemous and problematic, as he suddenly attempts to play God in Ghana," he said in the article.

In the article, published in full on his Facebook page, the lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon, said the Special Prosecutor cannot claim to be independent when he had admitted that he walks in the shadow of the Attorney-General.

