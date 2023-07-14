Vice president Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign bus has broken down at Sarfokrom in the Ashanti Region due to very poor roads

The bus had been transporting the NPP flagbearer aspirant's campaign team to Manso Nkwanta to interact with party delegates

A video that captured the stranded bus on an untarred road has been trending on all social media platforms

The campaign bus of vice president Mahamudu Bawumia touring the Ashanti Region broke down midway to Manso Nkwanta due to bad roads.

A video shared by Otec FM captures a white bus said to be the bus transporting the NPP flagbearer aspirant's campaign team stuck in the middle of an untarred road.

Bawumia's campaign bus which broke down at Sarfokrom due to bad roads (L). Source: Facebook/@MBawumia, @Otec1029fm

According to a journalist narrating the incident that happened recently, the vehicle broke down at Sarfokrom. The journalist explained that the roads in that area are very bad.

"It serves the vice president right because these roads have been deplorable for many years. We hope that this will teach him a lesson to push for the roads to be fixed," the journalist said in Twi.

Bawumia campaign team stranded

In the video, the journalist narrating the incident said the team was stranded for many hours. The bus supposedly fell heavily into a big pothole and suddenly stopped the engine.

The video also captured black four-wheel drives, just like the ones MPs drive, parked close to the broken-down bus.

Otec FM explained that the four-while drives belonged to Members of Parliament, ministers and other government officials accompanying the vice president on his campaign tour.

The campaign team of the vice president was stranded for hours at Sarfokrom due to the incident.

Bawumia says he sacrificed his political career for NPP

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Dr Bawumia recently justified his desire to lead the NPP in 2024, citing his contribution to the party during the 2012 Election Petition.

The vice president said while others were giving excuses why they could not mount the Supreme Court witness box, he offered himself.

The vice president, who is in the NPP flagbearer race with nine others, told party delegates in Suame recently that he sacrificed his political career for the party.

Boakye Agyarko suspects fellow aspirants will not back Bawumia

Also, NPP flagbearer aspirant, Boakye Agyarko, has said he suspects Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia does not have the backing of the majority of the flagbearer aspirants.

Agyarko described Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia as the "establishment candidate" in the NPP flagbearer race.

Agyarko said the eight other candidates in the NPP flagbearer race are in touch with each other.

NPP can't win the 2024 elections

The results of a new poll show the governing New Patriotic Party is not likely to hold on to power beyond 2024.

The poll by renowned pollsters Global InfoAnalytics shows that people who voted for Akufo-Addo in the 2020 presidential election say they won't vote for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in 2024.

The data from the poll for July 2023 also show that Dr Bawumia has lost support among Akufo-Addo's coalition.

