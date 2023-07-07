Dr Bawumia has justified his desire to lead the NPP in 2024, citing his contribution to the party during the 2012 Election Petition

The vice president said while others were giving excuses why they could not mount the Supreme Court witness box, he gladly did the needful

The vice president, who is in the NPP flagbearer race with nine others, told party delegates in Suame recently that he sacrificed his political career for the party

Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has declared himself the best person to lead the governing NPP in the 2024 presidential elections because he has proven himself worthy over the years.

The vice president told party delegates in Suame in the Ashanti Region that his unwavering commitment to the NPP during the 2012 Election Petition is one such proof that he is the best man to lead.

Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia smiles in a campaign photo.

Source: Facebook

According to him, when the party needed a witness during the petition, everyone else gave excuses but he was available to do the needful.

"I sacrificed my political career for the party, knowing very well the implications ahead if I don’t deliver well in court," he said.

Bawumia confident of taking over from Akufo-Addo

The vice president has been waging a fierce campaign to lead the NPP after president Nana Akufo-Addo exits office in 2024.

Although nine other party stalwarts are eyeing the same position, Bawumia is among the top three candidates likely to win the NPP flagbearer race, according to polls.

Former trade minister Alan Kyerematen and Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong are the other two.

The Bawumia campaign is however confident of beating the main contenders.

Political pundits say the vice president enjoys the support of the majority of the party's MP in Party.

The other NPP flagbearer hopefuls are as follows:

Former MP for Mampong constituency, Francis Addai-Nimoh; Former Minister of Food and Agric, Dr Owusu Akoto Afriyie; Former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Joe Ghartey; Former General Secretary of NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong; Former MP for Offinso North, Dr Kofi Konada Apraku; Former Energy, Minister, Boakye Agyarko, and Energy expert, Kojo Opoku.

Alan Kyerematen says he tried to save Ghana

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Bawumia's main contender, Alan Kyerematen, made comments that suggest the Nana Akufo-Addo administration failed to take his ideas on economic management when he was trade minister.

He said recently that the country would have avoided the IMF if his economic ideas were adopted.

Alan Kyerematen said during the start of his presidential campaign tour of the Greater Accra region on July 4, 2023, that under Kufuor his ideas proved worthy.

Owusu Bempah promises to predict who becomes Ghana's next president

Also, popular "prophet" Isaac Owusu Bempah has disclosed that before the 2024 presidential elections are held, he would announce the winner.

The founder of the Glorious Word Power Ministries has also admitted that a leaked audio recording in which a voice is heard threatening IGP Dr Dampare is indeed his.

The self-proclaimed prophet of God made the comments in a video uploaded on his church's official Facebook page on June 25.

