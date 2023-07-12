NPP flagbearer aspirant, Boakye Agyarko, has said he suspects Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia does not have the backing of any other aspirant

Agyarko has described Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia as the establishment candidate in the NPP flagbearer race

Agyarko said the eight other candidates in the NPP flagbearer race are in touch with each other

Boakye Agyarko, one of the New Patriotic Party flagbearer aspirants, suspects that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia will not receive the support of any other aspirant in the event of a run-off.

In an interview on Citi TV, Agyargo was asked if the eight other candidates would support each other in the event of a run-off.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia (L) and Boakye Agyarko (R) Source: Facebook/@Dr.MahamuduBawumia/AgyarkoBoakyeKyeremateng

While urging caution on the speculation, the aspirant said in response, “My suspicion is yes.”

Agyarko also described Bawumia as the clear establishment candidate in the NPP flagbearer race.

The vice president was mobbed by hundreds of NPP supporters when he filed his nomination forms last month.

Agyarko believes Bawumia's standing as the establishment candidate heading into the NPP primary could have downsides.

“Incumbency has advantages and disadvantages. It depends on the propensity of the weights that you attach to it.”

According to Agyarko, he speaks regularly with the other aspirants and “wouldn’t be surprised” if they supported each other in a possible run-off.

NPP flagbearer aspirants pass vetting

The other aspirants Agyarko and Bawumia will be going up against are Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie, Francis Addai-Nimoh, Joe Ghartey, Kennedy Ohene, Agyapong Kwabena Agyei Agyapong and Kwadwo Poku.

YEN.com.gh reported that the NPP's vetting committee has approved all 10 candidates to contest in the primary in November.

Former Speaker of Parliament Professor Mike Ocquaye headed the vetting committee.

Endorsement for Bawumia

In line with the perception that Bawumia is the establishment candidate in the race, the Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has endorsed Vice President.

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said Bawumia was more experienced and more competent than the other candidates.

The Majority Leader also said Bawumia had displayed the requisite vision, humility and loyalty to be the NPP's presidential candidate.

