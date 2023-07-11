The results of a new poll show the governing New Patriotic Party is not likely to hold on to power beyond 2024

The poll by renowned pollsters Global InfoAnalytics shows that people who voted for Akufo-Addo in the 2020 presidential election say they won't vote for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in 2024

The data from the poll for July 2023 also show that Dr Bawumia has lost support among Akufo-Addo's coalition

A new poll by Global InfoAnalytics for July 2023 shows the governing NPP is not likely to break the 8 on December 7 2024.

This is because voters who voted for Nana Akufo-Addo in the 2020 presidential election say they won't vote for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (L) and John Dramani Mahama. insert: A diagram showing the poll results. Source: Facebook/JDMahama, @MBawumia, @mussa.dankwah

The survey used Dr Bawumia because he has been tipped in a previous survey as among the likely candidates to win the party's primaries.

"The poll shows that if the race is between JDM [John Dramani Mahama] and DMB [Dr Mahamudu Bawumia], only 58% of voters who voted for Nana Addo in 2020 will vote for DMB, 26% intend to vote for JDM, 9% will vote for someone else and 8% said they will not vote," Mussa Dankwah, Executive Director of Global InfoAnalytics, posted parts of the survey results on Facebook.

Dr Bawumia has lost support among Akufo-Addo's coalition

The data also shows that, as Dr Bawumia loses support among Akufo-Addo's coalition, he fails to attract enough support from those who did not vote in 2020 to compensate.

"JDM leads with 49% compared to 20% for DMB. The poll also shows JDM coalition is largely intact as 91% of voters who voted for him in 2020 intend to vote for him again in 2024, and only 7% will cross the carpet to vote for DMB," the survey showed.

Alan Kyerematen's chances of helping NPP break the 8

Per the survey results posted on Facebook by Dankwah, if Alan Kyerematen were to be the NPP flagbearer, he would attract 62% of Nana Akufo-Addo's coalition in 2024.

However, the results show that Mahama will still attract 25% of those coalitions, with 7% intending to vote for someone else and 6% will not vote.

"The candidature of AKK [Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen] does nothing to Mahama's coalition as he still maintains 91% support with only 6% defecting to vote for Alan.

"Alan's improvements compared to Bawumia among Nana Akufo-Addo's coalition came from minimising defection to John Mahama and reduction in the proportion of voters who said they will not vote from 8% to 6%," the Mussa Dankwah analysed.

The results of the Global InfoAnalytics survey for July show that for Dr Bawumia or Alan Kyerematen to have any chance at all in the 2024 elections, they have to work hard to win back Akufo-Addo's 2020 coalition and then fight for a greater portion of those who did not vote in 2020.

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu endorses Bawumia

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Majority leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has endorsed the flagbearer bid of Dr Bawumia Bawumia.

The experienced politician explained that among all the candidates, Bawumia stands tall in terms of competence and experience.

The minister for parliamentary affairs made the comments on July 10, 2023, during an interview with 3 News.

The NPP goes to the polls in November to elect a new flagbearer.

Bawumia says he sacrificed his political career for NPP

In other news, Dr Bawumia has justified his desire to lead the NPP in 2024, citing his contribution to the party during the 2012 Election Petition.

The vice president said while others were giving excuses why they could not mount the Supreme Court witness box, he gladly did the needful.

The vice president, who is in the NPP flagbearer race with nine others, told party delegates in Suame recently that he sacrificed his political career for the party.

