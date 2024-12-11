The incoming administration is likely to amend Ghana's 1992 Constitution, a key NDC member has hinted

Joyce Bawah Mogtari noted in an interview that Mr Mahama will soon address the nation on the amendment of the constitution and review process

Netizens who saw the video of Joyce Bawah hinting at a possible constitutional review expressed mixed reactions in the comments section

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A key member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has hinted that the incoming government may review Ghana's 1992 Constitution.

In an interview with ChannelOne TV, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, the Special Aide to President-elect John Dramani Mahama, noted that Mr Mahama will soon address the nation on some key matters.

Joyce Bawah Mogtari hints at amending Ghana's 1992 constitution. Image source: John Mahama

Source: Instagram

According to Joyce Bawah, one of the issues Mahama will speak about is the constitutional review and amendment process.

"Now, we have the supreme majority in Parliament, and this is something that every single Ghanaian is looking forward to," she said.

Calls for a constitutional review

Various calls have been made for previous governments to review and amend Ghana's 1992 Constitution to promote good governance and strengthen state institutions.

Concerned groups that called for an amendment to Ghana's constitution included the University Teachers' Association of Ghana (UTAG), which said a constitutional review was imperative to strengthen good governance, promote inclusivity, and promote sustainable development.

However, previous administrations and the outgoing government have not heeded the calls for a constitutional review.

Based on Joyce Bawah's claim, the NDC will likely make changes to the 1992 Constitution.

Watch the video below:

Netizens divided over Joyce Bawah's claim

Netizens who saw Joyce Bawah's video expressed varied opinions in the comment section. While some believed the move was great, others said otherwise.

@Mani_Osei wrote:

"So every successive government will change the EC, wonderful. Amendment of the constitution for independence of some institutions is all we ask for. We can't continue like this."

@SamuelBazie_14 wrote:

"Reason NDC will fail is what they've started doing."

@Danzak355 wrote:

"POLITICAL POWER IS TRANSIENT. LET'S TREAD CAUTIOUSLY."

@PRINCELOUIS_1 wrote:

"EXCELLENT DELIVERY that resonates with the ordinary Ghanaian."

@sly_marshal wrote:

"Fully in charge. Wow."

EC declares Mahama President-elect

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Electoral Commission of Ghana had declared NDC flagbearer John Mahama, president-elect of Ghana.

This is after the fierce contest in the December 7, 2024, presidential elections, in which voters from across the country voted massively for the NDC.

Congratulations from NDC supporters and many Ghanaians poured in for Mr Mahama, who will be sworn into office on January 7, 2024.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh