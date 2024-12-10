John Dumelo beat the New Patriotic Party's Lydia Alhasan to become the new MP-elect of Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency

Before his victory, Ningo Prampram MP Sam George had spoken about his chances of winning the elections

The actor-turned-politician recently reflected on Sam George's prophesy and how he intends to reward him

John Dumelo, the NDC's candidate for the parliamentary elections in Ayawaso West Wuogon, has opened up about Sam George's belief in him becoming an MP-elect.

John Dumelo and Sam George reflect on a prophecy for the former to become an MP-elect.

Source: Facebook

Last year, John Dumelo had an interaction with Sam George on X, which led to the latter urging the former to prepare to join him in parliament.

On December 8, John Dumelo was announced as an MP-elect after beating Lydia Alhassan in a keenly contested battle.

Sam George playfully requested a reward after John Dumelo won the elections. The new MP-elect said,

"Hon Prophet George, I will definitely give you the seed when we meet in at 'Base'. Lol I dey 4 u."

John Dumelo and Sam George stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Sam George's promise to John Dumelo ahead of his victory.

@1bona_ said:

"Dzata the foreseer 😂."

@speaknsee wrote:

"It's great to see a country like Ghana, vote for "Sanity and Truth". I see God placing His pieces in this world for the battle against the enemies corruption and deception. Sam George is a Great Warrior in this fight. Blessings and favor for Ghana's future.🙏"

@JamesTakitey remarked:

"Prophet Sam 'Dzata' George. Thank you for the support and how you are fighting to help in the areas that have the challenges making sure your colleagues are not cheated on and I saw your effort in Sadiq's victory 🙏"

Baba Sadiq speaks after becoming MP-elect

Earlier, YEN.comgh reported that Baba Sadiq had opened up about his unprecedented victory as MP-elect for the Okaikwei Central constituency.

The constituency was considered a safe seat for the New Patriotic Party's candidate, Patrick Yaw Boamah, who had been in office for more than three terms.

In his first media engagement after he was declared, Baba Sadiq credited the Greater Accra regional chairman for NDC, Nii Ashie Moore and pollster Musah Danquah for inspiring his victory.

