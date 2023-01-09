A UK-based businessman, Ernest Kwaku Kobeah, has said he is the right person to lead the NDC into the 2024 elections

According to the modern sewage system expert, he has what it takes to flush out the rot blocking Ghana's progress

He said he will pick the presidential form that costs GH¢550,000 and contest for the presidential primaries in May 2023, even though some people say the cost of the form is too high

A UK-based businessman and a presidential candidate hopeful for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Ernest Kwaku Kobeah has said he will make history as he readies to pick forms for the upcoming presidential primaries.

Kobeah has expressed gratitude to the national executives of the NDC for announcing a GH¢550,000 fee for the presidential form, saying it provides the opportunity for all eligible members of the party to pick a form and join the contest.

While some have criticised the GH¢550,000 price tag for the presidential form as exorbitant, Ernest Kwaku Kobeah disagrees.

He said the fee enable the party raise enough money to support its activities ahead of 2024 elections and prevent detractors from just picking up forms to hijack the process.

He said he is ready to pick the forms when the time is due.

"NDC as a party has been in opposition for almost eight years and as such, the party need money. The party needs money to run its activities and although the presidential filing fee seems to be high, I am ready to pick the forms on 22nd February 2023,” he told YEN.com.gh.

A Brief Biography About Ernest Kwaku Kobeah

Ernest Kwaku Kobeah is a businessman who is based mostly in the United Kingdom. He describes himself as an astute NDC member who has contributed immensely towards party activities.

He says he has a vision on how to build a new Ghana should NDC delegates give him the mandate to lead the party as the presidential candidate for 2024 elections.

Mr Kwaku Kobeah was born in 1978.

Although he has multiple business interests, he describes himself as a modern sewage system expert.

He believes the current NDC needs a very young and vibrant candidate who can bring victory to the party in 2024 and 2028 elections.

Mahama, Kwabena Duffuor, Kojo Bonsu to cough up GH₵550k fee for NDC flagbearer elections

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that former President John Mahama, Dr Kwabena Duffuor and Kojo Bonsu, all key contenders in the upcoming primaries, will cough up the GH₵550,000.

This cost of the filing fee was set after the party’s Functional and National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

The meeting also set the modalities for the elections and slated May 6, 2023, to elect a flagbearer for the 2024 presidential elections.

