Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar, has denied the recent tax evasion claims against him

Bediako reportedly owes over GH¢7 million in taxes for 2021 and 2022, according to Ghanaian Times reports

Nana Kwame Bediako is currently trying to shake up Ghanaian politics with his New Force Movement

Nana Kwame Bediako, the founder of the New Force, has denied the recent tax evasion reports about him, which cite sources from the Ghana Revenue Authority.

Bediako, aka Cheddar, released a video online insisting that he had not reneged on his tax obligations.

He further attributed the tax evasion reports to attempts by the government to disgrace him following his presidential ambitions.

Bediako revealed himself to be behind the New Force Movements.

The aspirant defiantly said he was incapable of disgrace despite the alleged attacks from the government.

Bediako is a wealthy businessman with a massive real-estate portfolio amassed over the last two decades.

He assured the Ghana Revenue Authority that he was available to discuss the tax evasion claims if invited.

What the reports said

Asaase online reported that Bediako has allegedly evaded over GH¢7 million in taxes.

The Ghanaian Times also reported that he failed to file tax returns for the period after 2020.

For 2021 and 2022, Bediako was reportedly supposed to pay GH¢2,088,228 and GH¢5,096,536 respectively.

The paper’s source expressed concerns about a presidential aspirant's involvement in a tax evasion scandal.

The reports also said Bediako had been fined GH¢ 50,000 for failing to file personal income tax returns from 2013 to 2016.

Cheddar speaks on source of wealth

YEN.com.gh recently reported on Bediako, explaining how he made his first million pounds and accumulated wealth.

The presidential aspirant said he became a millionaire in his early 20s after starting businesses in the UK.

Bediako explained on Citi TV that he sold scrap and had ventures in the telecommunications industry.

During an interview on TV3's New Day on Thursday, January 11, the convenor of The New Force movement added that he is also motivated by the nation's leaders, including personalities from the 60s.

