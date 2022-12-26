Ghana’s longest Finance Minister, Prof Kwesi Botchwey and three of Ghana’s former Members of Parliament joined their Maker in the year 2022

The list of politicians who passed on also includes former Regional Ministers of Ashanti and Greater Accra, Samuel Nuamah Donkor and Ishmael Ashitey, respectively

The list is compiled as part of YEN.com.gh’s articles detailing some of the high and low moments during the year under review (2022)

With few days left to the end of 2022, several people are waiting with bated breath to usher in 2023 and look forward to what the year will bring.

2022, like 2023, will begin with many people from all walks of life. But as the days went by, so did some of the lives also fizzle out.

Several political figures, including Ghana’s longest Finance Minister, Prof Kwesi Botchwey, and four of the country’s former legislators, two of whom served as Regional Ministers, all had their last dance on earth before joining their Maker for a perpetual rest.

As the year ends, it is time to commemorate the politicians we have said goodbye to over the last 12 months.

Ghana’s Longest Finance Minister, Prof Kwesi Botchwey, Passes On To Eternity

Born on September 3, 1944, Prof Kwesi Botchwey passed on at the age of 78 and is credited with the enviable title of Ghana’s longest-serving Finance Minister.

From 1982 during the military era of the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) through to the constitutional period of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), he steered the country’s finances till his exit from the stage in 1995.

The late economist, married with three kids, was called to his Maker on Saturday, November 19, 2022, while receiving medical treatment at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

Legal Luminary John Ndebugre Joins The Heavenly Bar

Known for his controversial stance on national issues, John Akparibo Ndebugre, a former Member of Parliament for Zebilla, was reported dead on Friday, May 6, 2022.

According to news reports, the former legislator on the Peoples National Convention (PNC) ticket died at the age of 72 after a short illness.

The former MP, also a lawyer, served as the PNDC Secretary for Northern Region during the Rawlings era and was married with four children.

NPP Loses A Colossus

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) lost one of its leading stalwarts in the Greater Accra Region on January 7, 2022.

Also, a former MP, Ishmael Ashitey’s tenure as Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NPP saw the party cruise to a resounding victory and retain the majority of the parliamentary seats in the region during the 2016 general election.

Another Cadre Goes Home

One of the pillars of the PNDC era, Samuel Nuamah Donkor, was also called to glory after a short illness at 63.

Nuamah Donkor, who served as a former minister of health and later the Ashanti Regional minister during the Rawlings era, was again called to public service during the Mahama administration, where he served as the Managing Director of the Intercity STC Coaches Limited.

He also served as the Member of the first Parliament of the 4th Republic and represented the New Juaben North constituency.

Bole-Bamboi Loses Great Son

The successor to former President Mahama also lost his life on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

Joseph Saaka Akati, who served as an MP for Bole-Bamboi after the former president was, was survived by seven children.

MCE Dies In Hotel Room

One of the deaths that set the internet on fire was that of the Krachi East Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Francis Kofi Okesu.

Okesu, who served as the Dean of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in the Oti Region, was found lifeless in a hotel room he had booked in September 2022.

According to multiple news reports, the deceased was found naked in a supine position on his bed, and traces of spermatozoa were spotted on his thighs after his hotel room was forced open.

Produce Buying Company Loses A Gem

The consummate finance and international development executive was reported dead on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

Richard Akuoko Adiyah, who served as the Chief Executive Officer of the Produce Buying Marketing Company, was found dead in his chair at home.

The late CEO also served as a Member of Parliament for Ahafo Ano North from 2008 to 2012.

Source: YEN.com.gh