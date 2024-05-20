Archbishop of Action Chapel International Nicholas Duncan-Williams has warned politicians against taking citizens for granted

He said Ghanaians are not gentle and should not be toyed with to avoid any political instability following the December 7 polls

He was responding to concerns raised by NDC flagbearer John Mahama about the EC and the government's appointment of party members to the commission

The Archbishop of Action Chapel International, Nicholas Duncan-Williams, has cautioned politicians against taking citizens for granted.

The Archbishop was responding to the National Democratic Congress' flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama's call to the Christian Ecumenical Council to rise and speak against the lack of transparency in the lead-up to the December 7 elections.

The Archbishop said politicians should maintain the peace. Source: Graphic Online

Source: Facebook

Mahama said the Akufo-Addo government was appointing politically exposed persons into positions where they are expected to be neutral and nonpartisan.

Archbishop Duncan-Williams, in response, affirmed the clergy's stance to resist any attempts to disrupt the country's democracy.

He said the clergy would resist any actions that could lead to a conflict and subsequently throw the country into turmoil.

Archbishop Duncan-Williams urged political leaders not to take Ghanaians for granted and to prioritise the citizens' welfare in addressing the country's teething problems.

He stressed that political leaders should prioritise fairness and peace during the 2024 election and shun a campaign of insults and character assassination.

Meanwhile, he has urged flagbearers to use their platforms to address Ghanaians' significant hardships.

Bawumia calls for peace ahead of December 7 polls

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has urged Ghanaians to maintain peace and stability even as the election season approaches.

According to him, there is no need to incite violence and engage in violent confrontation merely due to one's political ideology.

He said the upcoming December 7 poll and the heightened political debates that will precede it should not be the reason for the loss of lives and destruction of property.

He said this at the 13th Annual Night of Power in the holy month of Ramadan at Parliament.

Bawumia to incentivise churches

YEN.com.gh reported that the New Patriotic Party presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has pledged to incentivise churches to undertake more developmental projects if he becomes president.

He said recent calls to tax churches are misplaced and would not be countenanced in his future government.

He stated that those who call for the taxation of churches are oblivious to the many developmental projects that the church in Ghana has undertaken and is undertaking.

He touted the church as Ghana's largest local developmental partner at par with foreign donors.

Source: YEN.com.gh