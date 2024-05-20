A video of Medikal explaining certain things he went through by accommodating Fella Makafui's cousin has gone viral

The rapper expressed frustration over Fella Makafui's insistence that her cousin should stay in their matrimonial home

Many people who commented on the video sympathised with him, whereas many urged him to stay strong

Popular Ghanaian musician Medikal has had an emotional outburst over the issues surrounding his embattled marriage to Fella Makafui and the resulting issues.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @sarpcessghdotcom, Medikal criticised his wife's cousin, Bless, for her actions.

Medikal talks about Fella's cousin Photo credit: @fellamakafui/Instagram @Medikal/Facebook

Source: UGC

The Omo Da hitmaker wondered why the young lady, under the guise of being his wife's relative, was still living in his house rather than finding a place of her own.

He also called out his embattled wife and wondered why Fella Makafui chose to side with her cousin instead of him.

Medikal urged Fella Makafui to know that her cousin would soon distance herself to live her life and, hence, must take notice.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 14,000 likes and 500 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who reacted to the video urged Medikal to take it easy as he goes through this difficult period.

Mzfeyima Ansah Sukar commented:

Hmmmmmm. I don’t even know what to say. Fella please we beg. Medikal loves you. If you loose this marriage the same people who are influencing you to leave will be the same to insult you ooo

Madear Serwaa reacted:

No matter what fight comes between you and your husband never let any of your family member disrespect your husband!

rosalindackon1 added:

Beyond control is under control in his own house

Sunshine replied:

Medikal please understand yourself and come to me

Abena pappabi reacted:

Awwwww i feel sad for this guy he truly loves Fella, fella is going to regret this

Fella discards engagement ring

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Medikal has opened up about his ex-wife, narrating how she threw her engagement ring away during her trip to Dubai.

Medikal said Fella Makafui travelled to Dubai without informing him, and upon her return, he noticed that his ex-wife was not her engagement ring.

He explained that many people told her Medikal was not good for her. She was uninterested in the marriage, and the best decision was to throw away the engagement ring.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh