Comedian Funny Face dropped a heartfelt message for rapper Medikal amid his marital issues with his estranged wife, Fella Makafui

Funny Face shared the message on X, where he encouraged Medikal that things would get better soon and that if no one understood his predicament, he did

Many people talked about Funny Face's touching message and they highlighted issues with his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole

Comedian Funny Face has rallied behind rapper Medikal after the latter voiced out on social media about being maltreated by his estranged wife and actress Fella Makafui.

Fella Makafui, Medikal and Funny Face. Image Credit: @fellamakafui, @amgmedikal and @therealfunnyface

Source: Instagram

Funny Face supports Medikal as the latter complained about being maltreated by his wife, Fella Makafui

Taking to his X account, Funny Face encouraged Medikal, saying that only God can take him out of the situation he was going through. The comedian also noted that it was well and referred to the rapper as a soldier.

Funny Face, who in recent times has battled with mental health issues due to problems with his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, stated that if no one understands Medikal, he does.

He further encouraged the Sowutuom hitmaker that things would get better soon. Below are the kind words Funny Face wrote for Medikal:

"Gye Nyame. If nobody understands you, I do, soldier. Keep ur head up. Things will get better soon."

Funny Face's touching words came at the back of Medikal coming to social media to talk about being maltreated by his estranged wife, Fella Makafui, and her cousin Blessed.

Below is the post Funny Face made in solidarity with Medikal.

Reactions as Funny Face rallied behind Medikal

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians on Funny Face's post on X:

@Abrantielove said:

Hmmmmm. The way thing are going deɛ marriage go be hard gimme ooo. Eeeiii

@withAlvin__ said:

Nobody can relate like funny face can relate. I barb.

@GodisDe said:

Marriage can feel like a trap because we trust that our partner is not going anywhere. However, women are built differently; they see opportunities while we see security.

@yawboatbright said:

Men go through a lot and nobody will ever understand ur pain n when you voice out people say you talk too much but if the lady says anything it is cool n she rather gets the sympathy and you the man is seen as a demon. God bless all great men out there who have been through it

@LibesonBeatz said:

Funny Face is telling us the truth.

@AfiMeg said:

When you men get “rich” you decide to go for wild women you never would have gotten near to when your pockets weren’t heavy. You allow money blind you. You think you can go for a wild woman and tame her cos you’re loaded? You can’t lead a woman by flashing riches. Takes more..

@al_varo777 said:

Nobody again will understand.

Medikal said Island found Fella's "wee toffee" and almost ate it

YEN.com.gh reported that rapper Medikal, in a Snapchat video, disclosed that daughter Island Frimpong found his estranged wife Fella Makafui's "wee toffee" in one of their drawers at home.

In the video, he said that Island would have almost eaten it if he had not intervened. The video raised eyebrows on social media as many questioned their parenting.

