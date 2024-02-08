CEO of Angel Group of Companies, Dr Kwaku Oteng, has slammed social commentator Kevin Taylor for bringing his name into a "beef" with some radio personalities

In a new video, the business mogul called out the outspoken media personality for attacking him in his rants

The video has sparked a reaction online

Dr Kwaku Oteng, the CEO of Angel Group of Companies, has slammed Loud Silence founder Kevin Taylor for dragging his name into an argument with another presenter.

His grievances stemmed from a campaign that Taylor launched against him at some point last year, which was motivated by remarks made by Angel FM's Nana Yaa Brefo.

Dr Kweku Oteng fires Kelvin Taylor. Photo: @oteng8223

Source: UGC

Dr Oteng was speaking with one of his workers on Angel FM when he sent the vital words to Kevin Taylor.

Dr Oteng, who blew cash on Brother Sammy during the latter's album launch, stated in an interview with one of his anchors that he has no control over what his on-air talent says during their broadcasts.

According to Kwaku Oteng, the only involvement he can have is to advise them not to speak negatively about particular problems or individuals; aside from that, everyone is free to carry out their duties.

As a result, he pleaded with his detractors, including Kevin Taylor, to ease up on him because he cannot control what his reporters say.

Asked about politics, Dr Oteng refused to comment on the numerous taxes imposed on Ghanaians.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Netizens react to the video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments below. Many praised Dr Oteng for his humility despite being a wealthy man.

kwadwoabrantie said:

Those who hustle to make money are humble but those who met the money are ahomaso)

dina_nana_abena_afriyie said:

He sound so sweet and humble ❤️

john_a_kufour1 said:

I was privileged to have a look at a list of people this man pays monthly just at his factory. The list and the total amount shocked me. This was in 2016. May God bless you Doctor. Nya nkwa daaaa.

Source: YEN.com.gh