An old video of actress Fella Makafui and her husband and rapper Medikal inspecting the construction of their plush mansion has surfaced online

The video surfaced amid the couple's divorcing and the battle for ownership of the luxury home

Many people advised the couple to resolve their issues, while others questioned the ownership of the house

An old video showing the construction process of the plush mansion of famous Ghanaian celebrity couple Fella Makafui and Medikal has surfaced online amid the battle for ownership of their marital home as they divorce.

In the old video, it showed Fella Makafui taking a selfie video of herself and her estranged husband, Medikal, inspecting the progress of the construction of their plush mansion.

The video also showed the custom swimming pool with the name of their daughter, Island Frimpong, engraved boldly at the bottom.

When the building was completed, painted and furnished, it showed a joyful Fella and Island touring their lovely home.

The video comes at a time when Medikal expressed concerns about Fella's cousin Blessed overstaying her welcome and the rapper wanting her packing.

Another reason is because the couple are said to be divorcing. However, that process is being delayed since the families from both sides have to come together for the customary divorce rites.

Below is a video showing the construction of the plush mansion of Fella Makafui and Medikal at East Legon Hills.

Reactions to the old video of the construction of Fella Makafui and Medikal's plush mansion

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians regarding the video shared by Sarpcess GH on TikTok:

Graino Strings said:

Was it MDK’s money or Fella’s money they used for building the house?

itjuliet7 said:

Guys have you forgotten what mdk did to sis derby ????

Blue Boy said:

You people don’t understand MDK he is not sacking Fella from the house but the so called cousin should move from the house simple.

call_me_fafali said:

When fella finally start to talk enh we all go see who was the toxic one

Adnan Mohammed said:

Did she buy cement or she fetched water for the labourers?

user2410715611102 said:

I just think they should try and come back no one is perfect though

Below is a photo of the indenture of their home.

"I get you": Funny Face dropped a touching message to Medikal amid issues with Fella

YEN.com.gh reported that comedian Funny Face dropped a heartfelt message for rapper Medikal amid his marital issues with his estranged wife, Fella Makafui.

Funny Face shared the message on X, where he encouraged Medikal that things would get better soon and that if no one understood his predicament, he did.

Many people talked about Funny Face's touching message and they highlighted issues with his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole.

