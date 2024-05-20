Nana Ama McBrown, in a video, bought out a yam and plantain seller's stock for the day in a bid to support her business

The lady said her stall, Nyame Ne Me Boafo Food Joint, was located at Nsawem around Prison Junction

Another lady whose stall was close by also received GH¢400 from the actress, buying out her stock for the day

Popular Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown supported the business of two food vendors in a video that has since gone viral. In the video, McBrown bought out a yam and plantain seller's stock for the day.

The actress pulled up to the stall, Nyame Ne Me Boafo Food Joint, located at Nsawem around Prison Junction, to buy food. However, she decided to go a step further. She bought out the vendor's entire stock for the day, handing over GH¢400, the total price of the stock. The lady could not hide her excitement as she thanked the actress.

The actress' act of generosity did not stop there. Another vendor, whose stall was nearby, benefited from McBrown's kindness. The actress bought out her stock for the day as well, handing over another GH¢400. Fans of the actress have thanked her for her kindness and good heart.

McBrown wins hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Yat Man said:

Nana, you're one of the celebrities in Ghana I really admire soo much. your generosity is soo exceptional. May your ancestors bless and protect you

Rafty365 commented:

I admire you a lot ❤️God bless you abundantly

ivyosei2 reacted:

Tears of joy …. Lord plz bless me so I can be a blessing to someone

Two times beauty said:

Nana ama for president,ante naa for vice

McBrown does another act of kindness

In another story, star actress Nana Ama McBrown, on May 11, 2024, visited the Ashan Orphanage Village to inspect the blocks he built four years ago.

The inspection formed part of her activities, marking her one year as host of Onua Showtime with McBrown.

Many people applauded her and showered her with blessings.

