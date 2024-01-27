Adansi Asokwa MP KT Hammond lost his cool after arriving at the voting centre for his parliamentary primary

The Minister of Trade and Industry claimed his opponent, Samuel Darkwah Binfoh, had organised machomen to beat up his supporters

In a viral video, Hammond threatened to get Binfoh beaten to a pulp after humiliating him at the polls

Adansi Asokwa MP Kobina Tahir 'KT' Hammond has threatened to get his contender in the ongoing NPP parliamentary primary beaten.

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is selecting parliamentary candidates for 101 constituencies, including Adansi Asokwa in the Ashanti Region, ahead of the 2024 general elections,

KT Hammond, one of the longest-serving NPP MPs with over 20 years under his belt, is being challenged by Samuel Darkwah Binfoh.

There had been tensions in the constituency ahead of the elections after Hammond sought to get Binfo disqualified from the race but failed.

Arriving at the voting centre on Saturday, January 27, 2024, Hammond accused Binfo of using 'machomen' to intimidate his supporters.

In an interaction with some police personnel at the centre, the incumbent MP minced no words when he threatened to get his opponent beaten.

According to him, he was going to humiliate Binfo at the polls and get him beaten physically.

"I am going to ensure that [Binfo] is mercilessly beaten to pulp. I will humiliate him at the polls and get him beaten...I am just putting you[the police] on notice," he vowed.

In a video published by Joy News, Hammond also rained insults on his opponent for attempting to beat his supporters.

"Where does he come from, aboa (animal) like you, you want to beat my children?"

