Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui stood out with her stylish kente dress at her movie premiere

The 28-year-old inspired her fans with her short blonde hairstyle and posed to take photos with them

Ghanaian model Victoria Michaels and others have congratulated Fella Makafui on a successful movie premiere

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui made a bold fashion statement with her custom-made dress at the Resonance movie premiere.

The mother-of-one looked breathtaking in an orange corseted short dress with short sleeves to the sold-out event.

Fella Makafui, Salma Mumin and Wendy Shay rock elegant dresses at the Resonance Movie Premiere. Photo credit: @fellamakafui.

Fella Makafui rocked her natural coloured hairstyle, flawless makeup, long eyelashes, and well-defined eyebrows.

Ghanaian rapper Medikal's ex-wife wore gold earrings that matched her expensive Rene Caovilla high heels to complete her look.

Salma Mumin, Becca and other stars attend Fella Makafui's movie premiere

Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin looked fabulous in a three-quarter sleeve crop top and flared skirt to the red carpet event.

Talented singer Becca and Miss Ghana 2020 Monica Mawulawe graced the event in stunning ensembles.

Some social media users have commented on Fella Makafui's outfit she wore to the Resonance Movie Premiere

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Fella Makafui Looks Fabulous In A Stylish Jacket And Pants

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Fella Makafui, who rocked stylish ensembles for her latest picture session.

Fella Makafui made a statement with her pricey clothes despite her refusal to discuss her divorce.

Ghanaian actresses Kafui Danku and others.

