Minister of Works and Housing Francis Asenso-Boakye has won the Bantama NPP parliamentary primary

Asenso-Boakye defeated Lawyer Raphael Agyapong, the younger brother of Kennedy Agyapong, in the poll

He garnered 650 against Ralph Agyapong's 181 to record a landslide victory

The NPP's parliamentary primary at the Bantama constituency has concluded with a win for Francis Asenso-Boakye.

Asenso, incumbent MP and Minister of Works and Housing, faced off with Raphael Agyapong, a lawyer and younger brother of Kennedy Agyapong.

Ahead of the elections on Saturday, January 27, 2024, there had been tension in the constituency, leading to a clash between the candidates at the voting centre.

Francis Asenso-Boakye has defeated Ralph Agyapong in the Bantama NPP primary Photo source: @joynewstv, @adom1063fm

Tensions in Bantama ahead of NPP primary

The tension traces its roots to the party's presidential primary in November 2023.

Prior to the presidential primary, Ken Agyapong, one of the candidates, accused the current Bantama MP of denigrating him. He blasted Asenso-Boakye and vowed never to forgive him.

Not long after he lost the presidential primary, Ken Agyapong's younger brother, Ralph, declared his intention to contest Asenso-Boakye for the Bantama seat, with his brother vowing to help him unseat Asenso-Boakye.

Asenso-Boakye gives Ralph Agyapong a wide gap

However, the Bantama delegates did not care about Ken Agyapong's threat to release corruption-related information on Asenso-Boakye.

The results filtering in indicate that it was not a close contest. According to the verified X (Twitter) account of NPP's TESCON, Asenso-Boakye polled 650 votes, with Ralph Agyapong garnering 181.

KT Hammond loses cool, attacks opponent in NPP primary in video

Meanwhile, Adansi Asokwa MP KT Hammond lost his cool after arriving at the voting centre for his parliamentary primary.

The Minister of Trade and Industry claimed his opponent, Samuel Darkwah Binfoh, had organised machomen to beat up his supporters.

In a viral video, Hammond threatened to get Binfoh beaten to a pulp after humiliating him at the polls.

