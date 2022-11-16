There is peace in the camp of the NPP after two big members of the elephant family resolved their differences

Gabby Otchere-Darko and Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu have been seen in photos smiling together after a brief misunderstanding on Tuesday, November 15, 2022

The photos show the two smiling together in what appears to be the aftermath of a peace negotiation led by OB Amoah and another person

After what appears to be a brief misunderstanding between Gabby Otchere-Darko and Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the two top politicians have been sighted smiling together.

The spat between the two stalwarts of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) came to light when Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader and MP for Suame, accused Gabby of peddling falsehood against him.

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu slammed Otchere-Darko, a respected member of the NPP on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, for allegedly saying on radio that he was scheming to get the finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta removed.

Some reports said the Majority Leader was doing that because he had interest in heading the ministry after Ofori-Atta gets the boot.

Responding to the allegations said to have been fueled by Otchere-Darko, the Suame MP told a radio station that he was hurt by the claim.

“There are people who would rather want to cause disintegration while you are committed to integrating. But now this has brought about another sense of anger. That Gabby Otchere-Darko, who does he think he is?

"I serve Akufo-Addo and I serve the party as well as the government. When we talk about the government itself, what is your locus to be accusing me of being an instigator?” Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu was angry.

Gabby Otchere-Darko then responded to the claim with a flat denial.

Gabby said he had never uttered any statement that suggested that he thought the Majority Leader was scheming to get the finance minister removed.

In a pleasant twist to the brief spat between the two politicians, they have been spotted laughing together, suggesting they have buried their differences.

NPP politician Joojo Rocky Obeng, who is also in some of the photos, posted the following on Facebook on Wednesday, November 16, 2022:

"I joined Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko this morning to the office of the Leader of our party in Parliament, Hon Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu (MP). My two Seniors were at their usual best. We are NPP. Difficult times rather strengthens our bond and our collective resolve. President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia will see us through. This too shall pass. Let's stay together."

In photos published by Metro TV on Facebook, the two men appeared to have made peace after third party intervention by OB Amoah, to broker peace.

