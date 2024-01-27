Allegations of vote-buying have surfaced in the New Patriotic Party's parliamentary primaries in the Kwabre East constituency

One of the aspirants, Opoku Agyemang Bonsu, was accused of offering GH¢1,500 to each delegate for their votes

A video shared on social media showed delegates congregating around a vehicle, purportedly waiting to receive the promised funds

The New Patriotic Party's parliamentary primaries in the Kwabre East constituency have taken a controversial turn as allegations of vote-buying surfaced against aspirant Opoku Agyemang Bonsu.

Accused of offering GH¢1,500 to each delegate in exchange for their votes, a video shared by Joy News showed delegates congregating around a Nissan Hardbody 4x4, allegedly waiting to receive the promised funds.

Opoku Agyemang Bonsu, also the Municipal Chief Executive of the area, is vying against George Oppong, Patrick Amoako Kufuor, and Onyina-Acheampong Akwasi Gyamfi.

A collage of Kwabre East MCE, Opoku Agyemang Bonsu and NPP members at a rally Photo credit: Kwabre East Municipal Assembly & @mbawumia(Facebook)

The video, captioned "NPP Primary: Kwabre East constituency MCE Hon Opoku Agyemang Bonsu paying Gh1,500 to delegates," raised concerns about the integrity of the electoral process.

Vote-buying has been a longstanding issue in political contests, raising ethical concerns and undermining the democratic process. The emergence of such allegations in the NPP primaries adds a layer of complexity to an already competitive electoral landscape.

Watch the video below:

Ayawaso Central delegate arrested after voting

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that a delegate in the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) parliamentary primary has been arrested for breaching the voting procedure.

NPP delegates are voting across 101 constituencies to elect parliamentary candidates for the 2024 general elections.

The yet-to-be-identified delegate in the Ayawaso Central Constituency in the Greater Accra Region was apprehended just moments after casting his ballot.

K.T Hammond Attacks Samuel Binfoh Darkwah In Adansi Asokwa NPP Primary, Threatens To Beat Him

Incumbent NPP MP K.T Hammond threatened the opponent with physical harm during the Adansi Asokwa parliamentary primary, accusing him of using 'machomen' to intimidate supporters.

K.T. Hammond, one of the longest-serving NPP MPs, had previously sought to disqualify his contender, Samuel Darkwah Binfoh.

In a video, Hammond vows to humiliate and physically beat Binfoh, expressing anger over alleged attempts to intimidate his children.

