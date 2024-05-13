Two young brothers were killed in a fire that engulfed their home in Akyem Oda on Sunday night.

The fire also left three other persons injured and destroyed property worth thousands of cedis

Their mother and sisters managed to escape the fire, which occurred on Sunday, May 12, 2024.

Two toddler brothers were killed in a fire that engulfed their home in Akyem Oda on Sunday night

The deceased are Clement Agyei, aged 6, and Desmond Karikari Agyei, aged 4.

The fire also left three other persons injured. Source: Graphic Online

Source: Facebook

The dead children were both students at the Ridge Experimental Basic School in Oda.

Their mother, Madam Bernice Karikari, a 36-year-old hairdresser, along with her daughters, managed to escape the blaze with injuries. A neighbour said the fire broke out around 11 pm.

Upon hearing Madam Karikari's screams for help, she thought thieves had invaded the house. Witnessing the flames, she raised the alarm, attracting a crowd.

Tragically, the victims' bedroom door was locked, preventing immediate entry.

Thankfully, a student staying in another room, Kwadwo Baah, managed to break into the room and help Madam Karikari and her daughters escape.

Efforts by bystanders to extinguish the fire with buckets of water proved futile until Ghana National Fire Service personnel arrived.

By then, the fire had consumed the entire house, leaving the two young boys trapped inside.

Four Ghana fire service personnel injured after part of burning building collapses

Recently, four officers of the Ghana National Fire Service sustained various injuries after parts of a burning building collapsed on them at West Legon in Accra.

Two of the injured personnel were in critical condition after the Wednesday, January 24, 2024, incident.

The Chief Fire Officer (CFO), Julius A. Kuunuor, and other management members of the service visited the two firefighters on admission.

The CFO assured the injured officers of the service's commitment to providing them with the best health care, prayed for their rapid recovery and thanked them for their selfless services.

Fire service to blacklist areas that attack personnel

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana National Fire Service plans to blacklist certain areas due to increasing attacks on firefighters.

The service’s Public Relations Officer, ADO 1 Alex King Nartey, justified this course of action in a YEN.com.gh interview.

He noted that the service already battled with inadequate resources and could not afford to risk its equipment in seemingly violent areas.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh