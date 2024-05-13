The video of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II reacting to his reign as Asantehene has gone viral

The Asantehene first acknowledged the role his predecessors. had played in helping to build and expand the Asante nation

He explained that he now dispensed his duty with honour as he swore to do 25 years ago

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has reflected on his 25 years as the occupant of the Golden Stool.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Opemsuo Radio, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was addressing the gathering at the Akwasidae festival.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu reacts to his reign as Asantehene Photo credit: @Opemsuo Radio/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Taking a trip down memory lane, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II credited predecessors for their role in trying to grow the Ashanti empire.

He reflected on the oath he took 25 years ago as an occupant of the Golden Stool, adding that he was delighted that he had honoured the oath and led as expected.

"I swore on that faithful to lead the Asante people with courage and wisdom with which the Opemsuo Osei Tutu built the Asante Nation".

"Today, with the Golden Stool by our side, with all the weight of history upon our shoulders, we cry out with a mix of humility and pride. Thanks be to God. We have faced our destiny, and we have faulted or fainted. We have been through to oath, and we have done honour to those whose duty it was to shepherd into office 25 years ago," Otumfuo told the gathering.

Otumfuo hold dinner party as part of his 25th anniversary celebration

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II hosted a lavish birthday dinner, befitting his status, to commemorate his 74th birthday anniversary celebration.

The ceremony saw dignitaries from the Ashanti Region and beyond converging at the Manhyia Palace on May 6, 2024, to celebrate the renowned King.

In attendance was the Asantehene himself together with his wife, Lady Julia, Asanteman, Former President John Agyekum Kufuor, former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings and Okyehene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin.

The occasion was marked with singing, dancing, eating, drinking and merry-making.

Source: YEN.com.gh