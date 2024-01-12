Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has suggested corruption on the part of Bantama MP Francis Asenso-Boakye

Agyapong is in Bantama campaigning for his brother Ralph Kwame Agyapong ahead of the NPP primaries

NPP delegates will elect parliamentary aspirants on Saturday, January 27, in constituencies with sitting MPs

The Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, is back in the news after threatening the Bantama MP, Francis Asenso-Boakye, and accusing him of corruption.

Agyapong urged delegates to vote him out in the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries on January 27.

Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong and Bantama MP Francis Asenso-Boakye. Source: Facebook/Ken Ohene Agyapong/Francis Asenso-Boakye

He claimed that Asenso-Boakye, also the Minister of Works and Housing, has been party to corruption under the Akufo-Addo administration.

Agypaong further threatened to release evidence of corruption if Asenso-Boakye won the primary.

“If you make a mistake and vote for Asenso, you will all bear witness to the revelations I will unveil.”

Agyapong is campaigning in Bantama for his brother, Ralph Kwame Agyapong, who is also vying for the area's parliamentary seat.

Alleged corruption in NPP primaries

YEN.com.gh recently reported that the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme Kofi Ofosu Nkansah is believed to have been arrested for using state funds to fund his political ambitions.

The government appointee is seeking to be the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary aspirant in Asante Akim Central.

The Special Prosecutor arrested him on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, amid speculation of vote-buying.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor previously declared multiple persons wanted for corruption and corruption-related offences after the first round of NPP primaries in December 2023.

The persons declared wanted are said to have engaged in vote-buying during a public election.

Akosua Manu and Eugene Arhin among Akufo-Addo appointees who won big

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Eugene Arhin, Communications Director at the Jubilee House, won the NPP constituency primary in Awutu Senya West.

Arhin was among a number of President Akufo-Addo's appointees who were victorious in their respective primaries on December 2, 2023.

Akosua Manu, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Youth Authority, also emerged victorious in Adentan.

