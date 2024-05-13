Stevie Wonder has finally arrived in Ghana after disclosing his decision to Oprah in 2021

The 74-year-old singer was welcomed with cheers at the airport and driven to the Jubilee House, where he met the President

An official source close to the President disclosed that the legendary has facially become a Ghanaian after gaining his citizenship

Legendary composer Stevie Wonder had an explosive cultural welcome ceremony when he arrived in Ghana on May 13, 2024, which happened to be his 74th birthday.

The composer instantly immersed himself into the culture immediately he touched down.

After the memorable welcome treat, the musician visited the President to announce his arrival officially.

Stevie Wonder meets Nana Akufo-Addo Photo source: X/KowEssuman, Instagram/GhHyper

Stevie Wonder becomes Ghanaian

Ghanaian lawyer and legal counsel to Nana Akufo-Addo, Kow Essuman, confirmed the meeting between the President and Stevie Wonder.

"Stevie Wonder is officially Ghanaian. He has just taken the Oath of Allegiance and received the Certificate of Citizenship by Registration at Jubilee House. Congratulations, Sir, and welcome to Ghana," Kow Essuman shared on Twitter.

A photo of a proud moment between Ghana's President and the country's newest citizen has popped up online, sparking a colossal traction online.

Fans hail Stevie Wonder for achieving his life-long dream

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their admiration for Stevie Wonder.

@iBlleigh said:

Don't think y'all realise what a big deal this is. That's the greatest of all time!!

@lynka_21 reported:

This man can see everything happening around him.

@BigJay35795748 commented:

Jah Rule was in Ghana a few weeks ago to build a school, and now Ghana welcomes Stevie Wonder

@OhSoNicolle wrote:

This is beautiful music is truly powerful, it speaks to the soul

@BlacVolta noted:

He just moved to where the drums were being played ❤️.

@garyalsmith added:

Stevie Wonder's talent is so obviously divine.

Stevie Wonder drums on his visit to Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh sighted a video of Stevie Wonder heartily drumming as he touched down in the country of his dreams.

The legendary American singer and songwriter was excited upon hearing the drums and joined in the fun by playing them alongside the drummers.

